Congress articulates to expand income criteria for classification of MEIs and Simples – Economy

BRASILIA – Correction of the classification table of companies in the Simple and in the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) is also in the package of measures on the agenda at Chamber to breathe life into small businesses in 2022.

A big business mobilization is already scheduled for the month of January to pressure the parliamentarians to vote the project in the return of the legislative work.

The opinion of deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), raises from BRL 4.8 million to BRL 8.3 million the annual billing ceiling for small businesses that fall under the Simples, simplified tax payment system. According to the opinion, the limit for micro-enterprises rises from R$360 thousand to R$415.8 thousand and for the MEI from R$81 thousand to R$138.6 thousand.

The bill would be voted on yesterday in the House Finance and Taxation committee, but the government mobilized the base to obstruct the vote. If it passed, it could go to plenary along with a giant agenda of projects that are listed for the last votes of the year.

The team of the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, is against the change in billing rules, but the reporter said he has no doubts that the project is widely accepted in the Congress and will be approved at the beginning of the year. According to him, the changes could take effect in 2022 with approval in February.

“They are two fundamental pillars for the generation of jobs and that will allow companies to move on with their lives,” said Bertaiolli, who disputes the assessment of the Revenue contrary to change. “There are companies that do not want to sell so as not to be out of the framing. This is not good”, criticized the rapporteur. According to him, 95% of jobs in the country come from small micro and small businesses. Brazil currently has 11.5 million MEIs and 4.5 small microenterprises.

The Revenue accounts for Simples and MEI as a tax waiver and sees the expansion of framework limits as a risk for public accounts. During the negotiation of the reform of the Income tax, the former Secretary of Revenue, José Tostes, got into a fight with micro-enterprises when he said that after the vote on the project there would be a need for a review of the Simples and MEI rules to end the distortion of the two taxation regimes that guarantee more advantageous conditions for taxpayers when paying the taxes.

IRPF table

The rapporteur of the Income Tax reform in the Senate, senator Angelo Colonel (PSD-BA), also took advantage of the final stretch of the year to present a project yesterday that corrects the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) table in 2022. The project increases the exemption limit from the current R$1.9 thousand to BRL 3.3 thousand. The project foresees the automatic correction of the table by inflation.

The forecast is for a loss of revenue of around R$ 35 billion. The bill will be voted for in 2022 and could go into effect in the same year.

In the government’s IR project, approved by the Chamber, the exemption range rises to R$ 2.5 thousand. The bill did not advance in the Senate because the Colonel put his opinion on the fridge. In retaliation, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), held the vote on the project of the refills authored by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Negotiations for the PEC vote on Precatory they unlocked, however, the process of Refis. The correction of the table is a campaign promise from the president Jair Bolsonaro.