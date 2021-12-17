Conmebol ranking confirms seeded at Libertadores 2022; see – 12/17/2021

Ending the 2021 season, Conmebol released today (17) a new update of its ranking of clubs. The list confirms the eight seeds of next year’s Copa Libertadores group stage, including current champion Palmeiras, as well as Atlético-MG and Flamengo.

The ranking is the basis of the division of pots for the draw of the groups of the next Libertadores. The eight ranked in the group stage best placed in the ranking are seeded; clubs between 9th and 16th make up pot 2; and so on for the 32 clubs.

Atlético-MG, for example, is only 11th in the ranking but will be head of the seed because “it was lucky” the clubs ahead of them do not qualify for the tournament: Grêmio (fourth in the ranking), Santos (eighth) and the Independiente, from Argentina (10th) are out of the competition.

As for the other Brazilians guaranteed in the next Libertadores, Athletico and Corinthians are guaranteed in pot 2; Bragantino should go to pot 3; and Fortaleza to pot 4, the same as América-MG and Fluminense if they advance from the preliminary phases.

By regulation, clubs from pots 1 and 2 cannot be drawn from the same group if they are from the same country. In this way, a Corinthians-Palmeiras derby or a rerun of the Brazil Cup final between Athletico and Atlético-MG in the group stage is ruled out, but Furacão and Timão could fall into the brackets of Boca or River, for example.

The Copa Libertadores 2022 starts with the preliminary phases in February. The group stage draw is set for March 23, and the group stage games start in April. The competition extends to the final on October 29, in a location yet to be defined by Conmebol.

The leader in the ranking of Conmebol continues to be River Plate (10,275.2 points), which was not dethroned even with the bi-championship of Palmeira this year – Alviverde has 8,503.1 points. The top 5 still has Boca Juniors (8,272.8), Flamengo (6,666.4) and Grêmio (6,571.9), which even relegated in Brasileirão still adds points from good recent campaigns in continental tournaments.

Teams from the pot 1 of the next Libertadores:

Atlético-MG

Flamengo

palm trees

Athletic National (COL)

Boca Juniors (ARG)

National (URU)

Peñarol (URU)

River Plate (ARG)