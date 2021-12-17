Connect SUS should get back up and running as soon as possible

posted on 12/16/2021 5:33 PM



(credit: Walterson Rosa/MS)

After a series of hacker attacks that reached the systems of the Ministries of Health and Economy, Conecta SUS, an application that provides, among other information, proof of vaccination against covid-19, is now on its seventh day off the air. This Thursday (16/12), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the ministry is seeking to restore the system as “as soon as possible”.

According to the minister, the internal systems of the ministry returned to the air this morning. “The internal network of the ministry has already been re-established and Conecta SUS is moving forward so that it can come back as soon as possible,” Queiroga told reporters at the entrance to the ministry.

At Conecta SUS, citizens can access their medical information from the Unified Health System (SUS), such as clinical history, medications dispensed and exams performed. So far, the functionality is not working either.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering vaccination records was completed, without loss of information. “All data was successfully retrieved. The folder is working to re-establish the systems for recording and issuing vaccination certificates as quickly as possible”, said the folder.

With the system failure, Brazilians are having difficulty in proving immunization against the new coronavirus. Those who have lost the physical receipt are unable to access the virtual receipt, and, in some states, the document is mandatory for entry into establishments and events. The folder did not clarify the mail what would be the second option for Brazilians in these cases.

Queiroga even declared that the system would go back online this Tuesday (14), but later claimed that the attack suffered by the folder last Monday (13th) could delay the plans.

hacker invasions

On Friday (11), the systems of the Ministry of Health suffered a hacker attack that keeps ConnectSUS offline, in addition to the platforms that monitor the evolution of covid-19 and the National Immunization Program (PNI). As a result, the servers of the Ministry of Economy suffered a pirate invasion on the pages of the Virtual School and the National Transport Agency (ANTT). The economic systems have already been re-established.

The Office of Institutional Security (GSI) of the Presidency of the Republic is investigating signs that the person responsible for the attacks accessed government systems with a login and password from a server of the Executive. The information was disclosed in an alert issued to all folders.

“Some cases of intrusion have occurred with the use of legitimate administrator profiles, which does not require the attacker to escalate privileges,” says the GSI text. With the intention of reducing damage, the ministry recommended a series of security measures to government agencies — including, “immediately lock” passwords of servers and employees on vacation or recess, adopt a policy of least privileges for government users and demand the use of more stringent authentication tools.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro