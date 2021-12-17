Contaminated water from Sabesp is causing viruses in people in São Paulo #rumour

Rumor – Fever and body aches registered in São Paulo are cases of viruses caused by contaminated water from Sabesp.

A few days ago, an outbreak of flu in São Paulo has caused concern among specialists. That’s because scientists have discovered that the new cases are related to a new strain of the Influenza A virus, H3N2.

Nicknamed “Darwin”, the new strain of Influenza A is already circulating in the country and has been registered in at least five states. Bahia recorded the first death from the variant on November 15, 2021. And the situation is worrying, because the current flu vaccine does not protect, with the same effectiveness, against the new strain.

But according to a theory that is circulating on social networks, the explanation for the flu-like symptoms registered in the last few days in São Paulo would have nothing to do with the H3N2 strain. According to the story, the symptoms, in reality, would be viral illnesses and would be caused by contaminated water supplied by Sabesp. Check out:

“Guys Who Can Boil Water Before Drinking, Or Buy Mineral Water Do It ” Half of the population has Virose (SABESP’S WATER CONTAMINATED) It is giving Viruses: dysentery, Fever, Nausea Headache and Body Repassing!!!”.

Is contaminated water from Sabesp causing viruses in people in São Paulo?

The information soon went viral on social networks, especially on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, leaving many people worried. Despite this, the story is not at all real. The explanation is due to the characteristics of the message and the lack of evidence.

As soon as we opened the publication, we were suspicious. This is because the message has the main features of fake news on the internet, such as its vague character, extremely alarmist, Portuguese errors and the lack of reliable sources.

Furthermore, false stories about allegedly contaminated foods or substances are nothing new on the internet. The Boatos.org team has already denied numerous of them, such as the one that said that Ceagesp would reuse fish and fruit contaminated by rain in São Paulo. Also the one that indicated that lots of Glacial beer would be contaminated with a toxic substance and, finally, the one that indicated that Dana rice would be contaminated with a deadly virus from Pakistan.

As we explained earlier, outbreaks of fever, headaches and body aches have a very simple explanation: cases of the new strain of Influenza A. The H3N2 variant has spread rapidly across the country due to factors such as low coverage vaccine against influenza, the reduced effectiveness of vaccines against Influenza (because of the mutation of the new variant) and the flexibility of prevention measures against Covid-19 (such as the use of masks, clumps and other care, in particular, in indoors).

Importantly, the flu outbreak is unrelated to Covid-19. The H3N2 variant emerged in the 1960s in Hong Kong. In 2021, the strain underwent a major mutation, which was sequenced in the city of Darwin, Australia (hence the nickname “H3N2 Darwin”). The mutation intensified the symptoms of the variant and has caused several cases that require medical attention and hospitalization.

Despite this, the precautions are no different from those that had been adopted until then against Covid-19. Experts recommend that people wear a mask, avoid agglomerations and properly sanitize their hands. Furthermore, even if the current flu vaccine is not fully effective against the new strain, it can help reduce hospitalizations and more severe symptoms.

Finally, as you can see, the situation has nothing to do with possible water contamination. After the story went viral on social media, Sabesp issued a statement explaining that the information is false. According to the note, the company carries out quality control at all stages and performs analysis on a daily basis. Read:

The news circulating in WhatsApp groups about the distribution of contaminated water in Greater São Paulo is false. Sabesp performs quality control at all stages: from collection to distribution, before delivery to homes.

Analyzes are carried out daily in our 16 laboratories through systematic collection of water samples to meet the requirements of the Ministry of Health. In case of doubts or emergencies, we are available at 195 (toll free).

In short: the story that says that the water supplied by Sabesp is contaminated and causing viral illnesses is false! In fact, there is an outbreak of flu in São Paulo, caused by the new variant of the Influenza A virus, known as H3N2 Darwin. The new strain causes fever, body aches, headaches and can lead to hospitalizations. The situation has nothing to do with viruses or Covid-19. Finally, Sabesp itself explained that the story is false and that it performs several analyzes daily to control water quality. In other words, the story is just bullshit.

Ps.: This article is a suggestion from readers of Boatos.org. If you want to suggest a topic to Boatos.org, get in touch with us through the website, Facebook and WhatsApp on the phone (61) 99458-8494.

Ps2: Check out our new “Opportunities” section by clicking here. On the page, you can access promotions, discounts and websites that give away freebies.