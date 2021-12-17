Cooperative promotes II Itinerant Orchestra with Christmas classics

For the second consecutive year, a chamber orchestra will circulate through the city of Londrina (PR) playing Christmas songs. The II Itinerant Orchestra is an initiative of Unimed Londrina, it will be held from December 17th to 19th, from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm with the participation of the Chamber Orchestra “Solistas de Londrina”

three trucks – For the presentation, three trucks were prepared that will be illuminated. The first will open the way, the second will carry more than ten musicians and conductor Eugene Ratchev, who will play Christmas classics live, and the other will take Santa Claus, who will be handing out balloon sculptures to the children.

Initiative – The cooperative’s initiative aims to bring culture, music and hope to Londoners. “We held this event because we believe that music brings the Christmas spirit. We all had a very difficult year because of the pandemic and the limitations that this situation brings us. Therefore, providing a moment of relaxation like this is a joy for Unimed Londrina”, highlights the president of Unimed Londrina, Omar Genha Taha.

itineraries – Check below the scripts of the II Itinerant Orchestra of Unimed Londrina:

Date 12/17 – 7:30 pm Departure from the administrative headquarters of Unimed Londrina – Av. Ayrton Senna, 1.065

Follow Ayrton Senna Avenue to Celso Garcia Cid Highway. Continue towards Avenida Waldemar Spranger, Rua Almeida Garret, Rua Heródoto, Avenida Portugal, Avenida Dez de Dezembro, take the access to Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, head to Avenida Santos Dummont and make the first stop at Praça Nishinomiya (5th to 10th minutes). Continue on Rua Alziro Zarur, Avenida Robert Koch – where there will be the second stop (5 to 10 minutes), head towards Avenida Santos Dummont, Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, Avenida Tiradentes, Rua Araçatuba. The third stop will be Feira da Lua, on Avenida Poços de caldas (from 5 to 10 minutes). The orchestra will then proceed along Rua Bauru, Rua Deputado Fernando Ferrari, Rua Foz do Iguaçu, Rua Assaí, Avenida Av. Maringá and Avenida Ayrton Senna, heading to the headquarters of Unimed Londrina, where the tour will end.

Date 12/18 – 7:30 pm Departure from the administrative headquarters of Unimed Londrina – Av. Ayrton Senna, 1.065

Continue along Avenida Ayrton Senna da Silva, Rua João Huss, Rua Eurico Hummig – where there will be two stops lasting between 5 and 10 minutes each. The Itinerant Orchestra continues along Avenida Madre Leonia Milito, Rua Maria Lúcia da Paz, with two more stops of 5 to 10 minutes each, and continues to Praça Pé Vermelho, where there will be another stop. The route continues along Rua João Huss, Rua Terra Zenetti Lopes, Rua Ernâni Lacerda de Athayde – where there will be two stops of 5 to 10 minutes each. Continue on Rua João Wyclif, Avenida Madre Leônia Milito, Avenida Garibaldi Deliberador, Avenida Waldemar Spranger, Rua Villa Lobos – with a stop for 5 to 10 minutes, Rua Tito Carneiro Real, Rua Juvenal Borges de Macedo – with a stop for 5 to 10 minutes, Avenida Waldemar Spranger, Rua Roberto Júlio Roehring with a stop for 5 to 10 minutes, Rua Wener Sobral Arco-Verde, Rua Dos Employees, Avenida Waldemar Spranger, Rodovia Celso Garcia Cid. The orchestra then follows Avenida Ayrton Senna da Silva to finish the script at the headquarters of Unimed Londrina.

Date 12/19 – 7:30 pm Departure from the administrative headquarters of Unimed Londrina – Av. Ayrton Senna, 1.065

Continue along Avenida Ayrton Senna da Silva, go up Avenida Maringá, continue on Avenida Castelo Branco, Avenida Voluntários da Pátria – with a stop for 5 to 10 minutes, Rua Foz do Iguaçu, Rua General Tasso Filho, Rua Prof. Samuel Moura – stop 5-10 minutes, Rua Capitão Vicente Januzi Filho – stop 5-10 minutes, Avenida Maringá. The orchestra will go up Rua Goiás, pass Rua Santos – with a stop of 5-10 minutes, Rua Fernando de Noronha – with a stop of 5-10 minutes, Rua Paranaguá – with a stop of 5-10 minutes, Rua Alagoas, Rua João Cândido, Rua Goiás, Avenida São Paulo – with a stop of 5-10 minutes and Rua Espírito Santo – with a stop of 5-10 minutes. The route continues along Higienópolis, following Avenida Aminthas de Barros, Rua Prof. Joaquim de Matos Barreto and arriving at Avenida Ayrton Senna da Silva, where the route will end at the headquarters of Unimed Londrina. (Press Unimed Londrina)