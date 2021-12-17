Copacabana Palace reopens theater closed for 30 years with musical about itself – 12/16/2021 – Illustrated

We enter the Copacabana Palace Theater through the back of the hotel, like someone turning their back on the sea. One afternoon earlier this week, the “foyer”, still reeking of fresh paint, had its lights off. Going beyond the gloom, it was possible to see the concert hall, preceded by a staircase made of Carrara marble.

On stage, bordered by green velvet curtains, the cast of “Copacabana Palace, O Musical” stretched their bodies and exercised their voices. From the audience, actress Suely Franco, 82, was waiting for the start of the rehearsal, doing a crossword puzzle in a Cocktail magazine. “It’s a new beginning. Every job is new, a new experience”, she says, in the 90th piece of her career.

It’s also a new beginning for the theater, which will reopen its doors with the musical this weekend. In 1994, the house closed due to administrative problems. Three years ago, 600 professionals engaged in a project to revitalize the space, conceived by the Louis Vuitton Group, administrator of Copacabana Palace, and designed by the architect Ivan Rezende. “The great challenge was to provide the theater with new technologies, seeking an aesthetic path that would value craftsmen who marked the time of the hotel’s construction”, he says.

Built in 1949, in a hall next to the old casino, the theater was the stage for the golden years of Brazilian dramaturgy, having received names such as Paulo Autran, Tônia Carreiro and Nathalia Timberg. Fernanda Montenegro was another who debuted at Teatro Copacabana, as she was called, in 1950, at the age of 21, being part of the cast of “Alegres Canções na Montanha”. Three years later, a fire would partially destroy the place, reopened in 1954 with “O Dialogue of the Carmelites”. During the proscenium, the main companies in the country, such as Teatro do Brasil and Os Artistas Unidos, stepped in.

Under the scrutiny of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute, Iphan, the renovation installed 44 crystal sconces, eight chandeliers –five of them restored– and used 1,945 meters of fabric to cover the upholstery. Evoking the idyllic nature of the Atlantic Forest, the botanical-patterned carpet was imported from Turkey. And, to the relief of Cariocas, the room’s acoustic box is efficient, covered with ironwood sheets brought from Paraná.

In the project, six cabins, four friezes and a cafe were added. The value of such luxurious work is not revealed by the hotel.

Directed by Gustavo Wabner and Sergio Módena, “Copacabana Palace, O Musical” was not conceived for the reopening of the theater. It is the result of an old dream. “I’m from Rio Grande do Sul. When I arrived in Rio, in 1997, I was called to do a job at the ‘Copa’. I had never been here. I was fascinated and asked myself what the history of this place was,” recalled Wabner. The musical, he claims, fills a gap as it covers almost a century of operation of the most famous hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

Running until February, the play begins at a time of decay at Copacabana Palace, when Maria Izabel Guinle, played by Suely Franco, receives a purchase offer made by James Sherwood, founder of the Orient-Express network – later, Belmond.

The death of Octávio Guinle, played by Claudio Lins, in 1968, left a handful of administrative problems for his wife, whose management was notable for its policy of cutting costs. Mariazinha, as she was better known, resisted as long as she could. In 1989, he entered into an agreement with Sherwood, which included permission to live on the sixth floor of the hotel, where he lived for 40 years.

Signed by Vera Novello and Ana Velloso, the text has a common thread in Mariazinha’s memory. No wonder Vannessa Gerbelli brings the character to life when she was young, in scenes that date back to the foundation of the building, at a time when Copacabana was limited to sand and sea.

In 1919, in response to a request from President Epitácio Pessoa, Octávio Guinle conceived the construction of a large hotel to house tourists who would participate in the “Exhibition of the Centenary of Independence”. “It is interesting to see how Octávio had a connection with Brazilian culture. After the hotel was built, the people began to look at the sea and go to the beach”, says Lins.

Inspired by the luxurious Negresco, from Nice, and Carlton, from Cannes, France, the French architect Joseph Gire designed a classic-style building with Mediterranean touches to meet the wishes of the elite of the time.

Since then, the list of illustrious guests — and their respective fuss — began to be shaped. With a cast of 20 actors, “Copacabana Palace, O Musical” remembers the night when the drunk Benjamim Vargas, brother of Getúlio, drew a revolver in the middle of the casino to ensure a favorable result for his bet. The play also reproduces the marital scandal in which former president Washington Luís was shot by his lover in 1928 during a fight in one of the bedrooms.

The resort would also attract figures such as Thomas Mann, Santos Dumont, Igor Stravinsky and Lady Di. To tell so many stories, the setup features a stage on two levels and displays, on a LED screen, photos from different periods of the hotel.

At the end of stretches, the curtains opened for that afternoon’s rehearsal. Franco only dropped the Cocktail magazine shortly before the first speech. Covering different musical genres, the play, which lasts almost two hours, favors famous guests. Carmen Miranda rocks on “South American Way”, Marlene dances to the beat of “Samba Rasgado” and Bibi Ferreira sings “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien”.

At the end of the rehearsal, Franco stole the show by performing “Fascination”, a success by Cauby Peixoto, with drama —and tuning— worthy of the golden years of Brazilian musical theater. “The reopening of the theater at a time when the situation is so bad, with so many unemployed people, gives me the feeling, at least I hope, that things are going to get better in Rio”, she says, sitting on a step in the theater’s steps .