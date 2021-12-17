Covid: ‘Those who don’t have immunity to vaccination become a variant factory’

In an interview with BBC News Mundo, John Swartzberg warns about the risk posed by people who do not get vaccinated.

The discovery of the omicron variant in South Africa in late November raised new questions about the pandemic around the world.

Its emergence also comes at a time when half the world is vaccinated, even with booster doses, and the other half has low or very low inoculation rates.

Dr. John Swartzberg, professor emeritus in the chair of infectious diseases and vaccination at the University of California at Berkeley, in the United States, argues that he has not been able to obtain massive vaccination worldwide, either due to lack of access to doses in some countries, in addition to rejection of immunization in others generates millions of viral factories, one for each of these individuals.

They will be the ones who produce the next variant of the coronavirus, says Swartzberg.

