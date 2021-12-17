Cruzeiro ends an imbroglio with Atlético-GO and guarantees a contract with Vitor Leque until 2024 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Forward is on loan until May 2022, but will have his bond extended

Striker Vítor Leque, who appeared well in the final stretch of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B wearing Cruzeiro’s shirt, will remain in Toca II. After an imbroglio between the boards of Raposa and Atlético-GO, the clubs hit the nails and Fan will extend his contract with the celestial team until the end of 2024.

Vitor Leque was loaned by Atlético-GO to Cruzeiro until May 2022. However, the agreement between the clubs provides for priority purchase to Minas Gerais, who even paid a portion to acquire half of the player’s economic rights. For 50% of Fan, the starring team will pay R$ 700 thousand to Dragão do Centro-Oeste.

Last Wednesday (15), executive Alexandre Mattos, who will be made official in January 2022 as Cruzeiro’s new soccer director, called the president of Atlético-GO, Adson Batista. In this connection, the parties ended the controversy and, according to an investigation by Itatiaia, Adson highlighted the importance of Mattos in solving the problem.

Cruzeiro confirmed in an official note this week that on December 10 the club confirmed the option to purchase Vitor Leque and made the payment of the first installment in the amount of R$350 thousand. The other half will still be paid, according to an agreement between the miners and Goiás.

