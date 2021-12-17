Cruzeiro President explains reinforcements and comments on investor: “Torcida is enchanting” | cruise

Friday marks an important day for politics and for the directions that Cruzeiro will take from now on. The club will vote on approval so that it can trade up to 90% of SAF shares with investors. In an interview with Globo, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues commented on setting up the squad for 2022, the expectation of approval and the search for someone who will contribute a large amount of money to the club.

The SAF and the approval of the matter are primordial and essential for the existence of the Cruzeiro

– We’re there. Lots of confidentiality (about who the investor will be). We have to keep working and show the market that Cruzeiro is a great product. Our fans have already shown this, in the last game, the team not practicing almost anything, but the fans showing their role.

The fans have already shown that. She is already delighting investors. Recent hires helped, and the investor saw it, making a competitive team for next year.

The arrival of the investor depends a lot, according to the Minas Gerais club, on the approval of the amendment to the bylaws this Friday. Sérgio Santos Rodrigues explained the reason for the need for a change in the statute.

– A lot of people ask, how much is it worth? What will you pass? How is it going to be? I say, people, any commercial transaction is the price the market says. As we said, we had already signed confidentiality documents, confidentiality terms, to exchange documents for potential investors to understand more deeply. What we felt in these conversations later, was people’s lack of interest in putting the money and not having a majority (of the percentage of shares).

Some argued: ‘Okay, I’m going to sign with you, but in two years there’s an election for president, if someone arrives on Cruzeiro, as someone unfortunately arrived and they did with Cruzeiro what was never imagined. Then cancel it all. I will not invest to have less’.

The director also said that the percentage to be acquired by the investor will depend on commercial negotiation.

– So, we ended up choosing to suggest a change in the bylaws, allowing more than 49% to be alienated, possibly reaching 90%, which does not mean that 90% will be sold. You can sell 50, 60, 70. It will depend on the market, on the proposal that will be made.

For Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, not the only one. But the fastest for Cruzeiro’s critical moment.

– Since we joined, in June 2020, we were talking. It is not the solution for Brazilian football, but for Cruzeiro it is the best and fastest solution. The size we were played, as I say and the crowd, and what happened here, as Andrés Sanchez says, it wasn’t bad management, it was theft, unfortunately. So it’s different. Due to the size of the hole we entered, the pandemic, the debt, it is the only solution. A lot of people say they don’t agree, but I ask for the solution. It’s very easy to say you don’t agree without at least one solution.

In addition to completing the club-company project, Cruzeiro also aims to assemble the cast for 2022. So far, there have been nine players announced by Fox. Most of them are from an experience profile.

– Our profile was to look for experienced players, who stood out in their respective positions. Filipe Machado, in fact, is one of the house. He was very well here, he left and decided to come back. The rest are these profiles, aged 28, 29, maybe a little higher, but who had good championships, such as Fernando Neto, Vitória, Pedro Castro, Botafogo, João Paulo, who has been doing good for three years championships in your position. It was a lack of position he had. Edu himself who performed very well. I think that was the goal. Look for experienced, more well-rounded reinforcements, and even recent ones, such as Sydney and Maicon, which have very large international coverage.

A question that is often raised is that Cruzeiro has been hiring without having defined the club’s investor. Sérgio Rodrigues explained:

– I think it is unlikely (that the investor does not want the hiring). First, because of the quality and level of the work, for the praise that is being made, including with players that Serie A clubs would like to take and who are coming here because of the project. Second, the investor knows who is going to mess with it, because football is very dynamic. Are we going to get an investor for January? February? I don’t know when it will be. If Cruzeiro doesn’t have signings, he doesn’t want to go to a team that has no prospect of moving up. Today, the mood is very favorable to the team, to the structure that Cruzeiro is building.

I think investors want to see this success and see this possibility that Cruzeiro has brought.

Why keep 10% of SAF shares?

– Only the Cruzeiro that had this statutory loophole, and some discussed what they would want. But, in the end, he comes to the conclusion that the best thing would be. We keep the 10% to provide that protection. Cruzeiro is a very protective club, formed by Italian families and these 10% keep a special vote to keep the club’s name, club colors. And will keep the 10% for that.

Is there a percentage preference to trade?

– Depends on the proposal. It’s hard to know. Pedro himself (Mesquita, from XP Investimentos) says that. The best proposal is not always the one who will pay more, because they will pay me more, because sometimes they will pay me more in a period that does not suit me. Depending on the best proposal is that the one that enters something, which will allow to solve the problems. Which will allow us to have a management agreement. You have to analyze it case by case. Hard to make a guess without knowing on paper what is being placed.

What will be the role of the president of SAF?