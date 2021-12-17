Datafolha: Lula has 48% of voting intentions; Bolsonaro, 22%, and Moro, 9%

Datafolha poll for the 2022 presidential elections released this Thursday (16) shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead, with 48% of voting intentions in the first round. The current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears next, with 22%. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Former judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro (Podemos) has 9%. Following are the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7%, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 4%, senator Simone Tebet (MDB), and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), both with 1%.

Former Defense Minister Aldo Rebelo (no party), senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship), and political scientist Felipe d’Avila (Novo) did not score.

A slice of 8% of the electorate declared that they intend to vote blank, null or for no candidate. Another 2% are undecided.

