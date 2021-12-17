Datafolha: Lula has 48% of voting intentions; Bolsonaro, 22%, and Moro, 9%
Datafolha poll for the 2022 presidential elections released this Thursday (16) shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead, with 48% of voting intentions in the first round. The current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears next, with 22%. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.
Former judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro (Podemos) has 9%. Following are the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7%, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 4%, senator Simone Tebet (MDB), and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), both with 1%.
Former Defense Minister Aldo Rebelo (no party), senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship), and political scientist Felipe d’Avila (Novo) did not score.
A slice of 8% of the electorate declared that they intend to vote blank, null or for no candidate. Another 2% are undecided.
Scenario with ten candidates
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT): 48%
Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 22%
Sergio Moro (We can): 9%
Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%
João Doria (PSDB): 4%
Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%
Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 1%
Aldo Rebelo (no party): 0%
Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0%
Felipe d’Avila (New): 0%
Blank/null/none votes: 8%
Doesn’t know: 2%
Datafolha’s survey was carried out in person between the 13th and 16th of December. According to the institute, 3,666 people over the age of 16 were interviewed in 191 cities across the country.