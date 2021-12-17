Datafolha: Lula has 59% against 30% of Bolsonaro in the 2nd round – Politics

Lula (PT) has 59% of voting intentions against 30% of president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in an eventual runoff (photo: EVARISTO SA/AFP)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 59% of the voting intentions against 30% of president Jair Bolsonaro in an eventual second round between the two, according to a Datafolha poll released this Thursday, 16. Blanks and nulls add up 10% and 1% say they do not know who they would vote for.

In the case of a confrontation between Lula and Sergio Moro (Podemos), the PT’s advantage would be a little smaller: 57% to 31%. In this scenario, 12% would vote blank or annul and 1% say they don’t know.

Against Ciro Gomes (PDT), Lula would win by 56% to 26%. Another 16% would annul or vote blank and 1% say they don’t know. Against João Doria (PSDB), Lula would take 60% to 20%, with 19% white and null. The other 1% corresponds to the slice that says they do not know who to vote for.

If the confrontation in the second round were between Bolsonaro and Moro, the former Lava Jato judge would win by 48% to 30%. Blanks and nulls would add up to 21%. More than 1% say they don’t know.

Earlier, Datafolha released a survey on the first round of elections. Lula appears with 48% and would win in the first round.

For the second round poll, Datafolha heard 3,666 voters in 191 Brazilian cities between December 13th and 16th. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.