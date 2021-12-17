Datafolha: Lula has 59% and Bolsonaro 30% in the 2nd round of 2022 | Politics

A survey by the Datafolha institute released this Thursday (16) by the website of the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” points out that, in a possible run-off in the 2022 elections, Lula (PT) has 59% of voting intentions, against 30 % of Bolsonaro.

The survey interviewed 3,666 people between the 13th and 16th of December in 191 Brazilian cities. The margin of error is plus or minus two points. See the analyzed scenarios:

  • First round: Lula has 48%; Bolsonaro, 22%; Moro, 9%; Cyrus, 7%; Doria, 4%

Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro

  • Lula (PT): 59% (56% in the previous survey)
  • Bolsonaro (PL): 30% (31% in the previous survey)
  • Blank/null/none: 10% (13% in the previous survey)
  • Do not know: 1% (1% in previous survey)

Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Lula and Moro*

  • Lula (PT): 57%
  • Sergio Moro (We can): 31%
  • Blank/null/none: 12%
  • Do not know: 1%

*It was the first poll to simulate a runoff between Lula and Moro

Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Lula and Doria

  • Lula (PT): 60% (55% in the previous survey)
  • Doria (PSDB): 20% (23% in the previous survey)
  • Blank/null/none: 19% (22% in the previous survey)
  • Do not know: 1% (1% in previous survey)

Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Lula and Ciro

  • Lula (PT): 56% (51% in the previous survey)
  • Cyrus (PDT): 26% (29% in the previous survey)
  • Blank/null/none: 16% (19% in the previous survey)
  • Do not know: 1% (1% in previous survey)

Voting intention in the 2nd round in a dispute between Bolsonaro and Moro*

  • Bolsonaro (PL): 48%
  • I live (We can): 30%
  • Blank/null/none: 21%
  • Doesn’t know: 1%

*It was the first survey to simulate a runoff between Bolsonaro and Moro

Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Bolsonaro and Ciro

  • Bolsonaro (PL): 53% (52% in the previous survey)
  • Ciro (PDT): 32% (33% in the previous survey)
  • Blank/null/none: 14% (15% in previous survey)
  • Doesn’t know: 1% (1% in the previous survey)

Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Bolsonaro and Doria

  • Bolsonaro (PL): 46% (46% in the previous survey)
  • Doria (PSDB): 34% (34% in the previous survey)
  • Blank/null/none: 19% (19% in previous survey)
  • Doesn’t know: 1% (1% in the previous survey)

