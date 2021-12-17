Datafolha: Lula has 59% and Bolsonaro 30% in the 2nd round of 2022 | Politics

A survey by the Datafolha institute released this Thursday (16) by the website of the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” points out that, in a possible run-off in the 2022 elections, Lula (PT) has 59% of voting intentions, against 30 % of Bolsonaro.
The survey interviewed 3,666 people between the 13th and 16th of December in 191 Brazilian cities. The margin of error is plus or minus two points. See the analyzed scenarios:
- First round: Lula has 48%; Bolsonaro, 22%; Moro, 9%; Cyrus, 7%; Doria, 4%
- Lula (PT): 59% (56% in the previous survey)
- Bolsonaro (PL): 30% (31% in the previous survey)
- Blank/null/none: 10% (13% in the previous survey)
- Do not know: 1% (1% in previous survey)
Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Lula and Moro*
- Lula (PT): 57%
- Sergio Moro (We can): 31%
- Blank/null/none: 12%
- Do not know: 1%
*It was the first poll to simulate a runoff between Lula and Moro
Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Lula and Doria
- Lula (PT): 60% (55% in the previous survey)
- Doria (PSDB): 20% (23% in the previous survey)
- Blank/null/none: 19% (22% in the previous survey)
- Do not know: 1% (1% in previous survey)
Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Lula and Ciro
- Lula (PT): 56% (51% in the previous survey)
- Cyrus (PDT): 26% (29% in the previous survey)
- Blank/null/none: 16% (19% in the previous survey)
- Do not know: 1% (1% in previous survey)
Voting intention in the 2nd round in a dispute between Bolsonaro and Moro*
- Bolsonaro (PL): 48%
- I live (We can): 30%
- Blank/null/none: 21%
- Doesn’t know: 1%
*It was the first survey to simulate a runoff between Bolsonaro and Moro
Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Bolsonaro and Ciro
- Bolsonaro (PL): 53% (52% in the previous survey)
- Ciro (PDT): 32% (33% in the previous survey)
- Blank/null/none: 14% (15% in previous survey)
- Doesn’t know: 1% (1% in the previous survey)
Intention to vote in the 2nd round in a dispute between Bolsonaro and Doria
- Bolsonaro (PL): 46% (46% in the previous survey)
- Doria (PSDB): 34% (34% in the previous survey)
- Blank/null/none: 19% (19% in previous survey)
- Doesn’t know: 1% (1% in the previous survey)