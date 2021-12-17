Daughter of Renato Gaúcho suffers aggression in Leblon

How stupid can a football fan get? Carol Portaluppi, daughter of former Flamengo coach Renato Gaúcho, posted last Thursday night (16/12) in her Instagram profile stories that she was attacked while walking in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro.

She didn’t give much detail about the attacker’s intent. I just said that this person “said a lot of things that I can’t even explain very well, and hit my ass with a bottle of water. I’m very scared and shaken”, she said.

Carol said she was so scared at the time that she had no reaction. “I kept walking, the street was full and no one did anything to help me. I have never felt so helpless in my life. The legs were shaking a lot. That urge to scream and ask for help. I kept calm, but I felt very harassed”, she added.

In October 2019, Carol also reported that she had been pushed, squeezed by the arm and cursed by Flamengo fans on a Saturday night in Rio. Renato Gaúcho’s daughter, at the time Grêmio coach, in tears, said that it was impossible to generalize, but regretted what had happened.

traveling fan

With 2.3 million followers on Instagram, the influencer gained notoriety by pretending to be a fan of any football team. To Grêmio, he has already sworn vows and vows of love. To Flamengo, ditto, ditto. The love ended after the resignation of Renato by the red-black team.

But not everything is harmony in their relationship with fans and fans. On October 28, for example, Carol came to her father’s defense, after strong demands from Flamengo fans. Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by Athletico, the coach heard the red and black fans chant curses and protests against work.

Carol Portaluppi also became a darling of Corinthians fans, after the proposal made for the coach to lead Timão. It took four days of love, until the negotiation ended.

