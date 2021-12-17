Daughter of Xuxa, Isa wins Masterchef and shows off her fashion streak

The Masterchef 2021 winner was Isabella Scherer, daughter of swimmer Fernando Scherer, the Xuxa, from her relationship with Vanessa Medeiros. The 25-year-old blonde, who was also Fiuk’s girlfriend twice, in 2017 and 2019, displays talents that go beyond cooking. Today, she is dating actor and model Rodrigo Calazans.







Isabella Scherer Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / Them on the Red Carpet

She won the eighth edition of Rede Bandeirantes’ kitchen reality show by beating, in the final exam, also young Eduardo Prado, 19, who had already participated in the children’s version of the program, 6 years ago, and Kelyn Kuhn, 28, ex -lawyer and digital influencer. The vegan menu proposed by Isa surpassed the other two.

Isabella is an actress by training, has already done some work on TV, in “Workout”, “Psi” and in the novel “Good success”, like Paloma, played by Grazi Massafera, young. The blonde also moves with ease in the fashion world, so much so that in 2018 she opened her own brand, Serê, whose Instagram profile has more than 30,000 followers.

To watch the Masterchef final, which had already been recorded in advance, Isabella bet on a dress by the John John brand. The Mercy model, which is no longer available on the online store, has shine, is asymmetrical both in the hem and in the neckline, with one shoulder. To pose on Instagram, the winner combined her dress with a metallic sandal with straps. But to watch the final, she wore the same worn-out black sneakers that accompanied her during the program. Her mother, stepfather and boyfriend all wore the same sneakers.

See more fashionable looks worn by Isabella