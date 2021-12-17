Day gets annoyed with the caninana’s call to dance funk

The last moment among the participants of “A Fazenda 13” in Itapecerica da Serra, in São Paulo, was marked by a climax. Dayane Mello did not enjoy being asked to dance the canine snake funk, she even said no, but ended up going up on stage to “get it over with”.
At the end of the interviews with “Decompression Cabin”, Rico Melquiades said that he would have been expelled if he had been informed of the jacket torn by Dayane Mello with a knife.
Next, presenter Lucas Selfie asked MC Gui and Dynho Alves to sing caninana funk for the closing. Rico Melquiades, the season 13 champion of the reality show, started looking for Dayane Mello:
Day, let’s dance the caninana funk?
“Where is she?” yelled, along with MC Bill. “Guys, where’s the head dog?”, Rico Melquiades yelled again.
The cameras of Playplus – RecordTV’s reality show streaming platform – showed Dayane Mello in a corner of the stage talking to an unidentifiable person. You can see the model clearly saying that she doesn’t want to dance twice.
Faced with the insistence on requests to dance the funk, Dayane accepted the invitation and walked towards the stage saying “let’s finish soon”
Thus, Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades, who lived a love-hate relationship in the game, danced on stage, while MC Gui sang the following lyrics:
There are even foreigners
straight from italy
Better known as the uncontrolled
If you haven’t met, please don’t make a mistake
This is Day, the famous canine
Throw coffee away and fuck* the whole tram
Hey, Rico, put the microphone on.
HUH?
Dayane Mello’s reaction reverberated on social media. In addition to being mentioned, fans of “A Fazenda 2021” found the attitude of not wanting to dance contradictory. After all, she said live that she didn’t mind the nickname for a canine snake.
“Did you like it?”, Dayane Mello asked Adriane Galisteu. “Of course I saw it and liked it. MC Gui did the funk and it’s a huge success. I want to know if you’ll adopt the nickname or ignore the nickname?”, asked the presenter. “No, I’m going to adopt,” said the model.
End of “The Farm 13”
In the grand final of “A Fazenda 2021”, Rico Melquiades won the R$ 1.5 million prize, with 77.47% of the votes. Bil Araújo was in second place with 18.83% of the preference, Solange Gomes said goodbye as the third place, with 3.70% of the votes, and Marina Ferrari took fourth place, with 2.77% of the public preference.