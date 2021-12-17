De-icing vehicle overturned by A350 plane at Moscow airport

The overturned vehicle, in scenes from the video you watch below





A plane from the Russian airline Aeroflot, which was supposed to depart Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport with passengers traveling to a Mexican resort in Cancun, suffered a ground incident when it collided with a vehicle.

According to Russian media, the TASS agency reported that a source in the airport service teams reported that the wing of the Airbus A350-900 hit, during its taxi, an aircraft de-icing truck, the so-called de-icing process (“de -ice”, in English).

A video circulating on social media, recorded by a passenger from another plane that was passing through the place, shows the overturned truck next to the aircraft:

Aeroflot A350-900 collides with de-icing truck at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport in Russia. The driver was injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment. https://t.co/VDw3kuSTsT pic.twitter.com/GSmuvZmci5 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) December 16, 2021





The driver was injured and was taken to a hospital, while on board the aircraft there were no casualties. By the way, the pilots would not even have noticed the incident, continuing the movement of the A350, until the passengers alerted the crew.

The collision took place this Thursday morning, December 16, when the aircraft was taxiing to the runway, and the cause of the incident is still unknown.

Data from online flight tracking platforms show that the A350-900 involved was the one registered under the registration VP-BXC. He left the yard and moved to a position in the aircraft de-icing area, and then he did not move again, this possibly being the location of the incident:

The aircraft’s final position – Image: FlightRadar24

The SU-158 flight was supposed to take place at 8:55 am (local time), and after the occurrence it was postponed to 1:00 pm so that there would be time to change the aircraft. In the end, the flight departed at 2:26 pm with the A350-900 also registered VP-BXD.

Until the publication of this article, there was still no information regarding the extent of possible damage to the aircraft’s wing and the health status of the vehicle’s driver.



