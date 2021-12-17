Defender Réver, from Atlético-MG, gets into trouble at Confins Airport; video | athletic-mg

Defender Réver, from Atlético-MG, got involved in a mess, last Thursday night, at the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins. Videos posted on social media show the player, shirtless, being held back by security guards, in the lobby (watch above).
Atlético-MG News
Other images, recorded by people passing by, bring Réver, alongside his family, being taken to the Integrated Center for Public Security at the airport. in order to provide clarification.
Rever is restrained by security in the lobby of Belo Horizonte International Airport — Photo: Reproduction/Internet
According to witnesses, the Atlético-MG defender was answering the request for a photo with a boy. The player did not like when the boy made the gesture with the number six, in reference to the defeat of the team from Alvinegro to rival Cruzeiro, by 6-1, in the 2011 Brazilian Championship.
At that moment, Rever fell out with the family that accompanied the boy, and the riot broke out. Security had to act to contain the Athletic defender, according to people who witnessed the scene. In the images, you can hear one of those involved saying “on my son, you can’t touch”. Afterwards, the player is removed from the place.
Along with his family, Réver, from Atlético-MG, is taken to provide clarification from Confins Airport — Photo: Reproduction/Internet
In the early hours of this Friday, BH Airport, Belo Horizonte International Airport’s concessionaire, confirmed that an occurrence involving an Atlético player was registered. He is currently at the airport’s Integrated Public Safety Center.
The report tried to contact Réver’s advisors, but had no return. Also sought after, the Federal Police and the Atletico-MG communications directorate have not yet expressed their views on what happened.
Partner Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure