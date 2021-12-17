Defender Réver, from Atlético-MG, is caught in confusion at the international airport in Belo Horizonte; VIDEO | Minas Gerais

The passenger terminal at the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital, was the scene of a confusion involving defender Réver, from Atlético-MG and other passengers passing through the lobby. The athlete starred in scenes of violence at the site (see video above), this Thursday night (16).

According to witnesses, a 12-year-old child approached the player and asked for a photo. Réver agreed to register, but he did not count on the young man’s provocation, who made signs from 6 to 1. The gesture is a reference to the scoreboard of Galo’s defeat in a derby against Cruzeiro, in 2011, in the Brazilian Championship.

Also according to witnesses, the player became enraged and tried to explain to the boy. The child’s father intervened and prevented any approach. The images show airport security teams trying to prevent further discussions.

In one of the videos recorded by people passing through the terminal, Rever appears shirtless while being restrained by airport professionals. At any given time, you can hear one of those involved saying “on my son, you don’t touch”. Afterwards, the player is removed from the place.

Those involved in the confusion were taken to an outpost of the Federal police in the airport. THE g1 contacted the institution for information about the case, but until the last update of this report, there was no response.

THE BH Airport, the concessionaire that manages the Belo Horizonte International Airport, confirmed that the occurrence involving the Atlético player was registered.

According to the company, “at this moment, he is in the Integrated Center for Public Security at the airport”.

By note, the Clube Atlético Mineiro informed that the defender was offended in such a way that it also reached the entire Atletica fans. The club follow in support of the athlete (read below).

Note from Clube Atlético Mineiro in full:

About the episodes involving defender Réver, released today by the press, Rooster claims that he is closed with his captain! The aggressions and insults leveled at him were not directed at the athlete, but at the entire Athletic Mass. Rever was leaving for his vacation, with his wife and children, when he was confronted by opposing fans. Atlético admire the diversity of opinions, but not the disrespect. We are together, captain! Assaulted Rever, assaulted Massa!