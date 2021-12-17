Departure of the last Airbus A380 and return with a dash are immortalized in a beautiful video

Beautiful scene from the video below, at the moment of the last A380’s onslaught in history





As we’ve seen in recent weeks, and especially this Thursday, the last A380 model aircraft to be made by Airbus left for the “home” of its operating airline, marking the end of nearly 19 years of production since the beginning of first copy in 2003.

After the 272nd superjumbo to be built, never again will an example of this model be seen leaving Airbus’ facilities in Toulouse, France, and Hamburg, Germany.

And such a special moment was duly recorded in a very beautiful video, with high image quality, even though it was recorded at the beginning of the night in Hamburg, perpetuating the last delivery match in the history of the A380 project.

The A6-EVS registration plane, the 123rd to be delivered to Emirates, took off for Dubai, however, not without returning to the airport for a “shy” farewell, without much celebration, just making a landing approach with a beautiful dash a few meters away from the track. Follow the moment below:

In addition to the recording made during takeoff and launch, Emirates itself, together with Airbus, also prepared a special video about the delivery of the large aircraft before departure:

Emirates was the first airline to announce an order for an A380 aircraft at the Farnborough Air Show in 2000, when the aircraft was still being marketed as an A3XX. After that, he made a commitment and placed an order for another 15 units at the 2001 Dubai Air Show – a bold move just six weeks after the events of 9/11 challenged the travel industry.





Emirates’ commitment was critical to the launch of the program, which brought together Europe’s leading aerospace organizations and their global supply chain to develop and bring to market the world’s largest commercial aircraft, featuring a double deck and ample interior cabin space. .

Since it first flew, the A380 aircraft has remained in the imagination of passengers, generating interest wherever it operates and attracting travelers’ preference with its quiet, spacious and comfortable interior space.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said:

“The A380 aircraft is very special in many ways. For Emirates, this has given us the opportunity to redefine the travel experience, efficiently meet demand at slot-restricted airports and drive our network to grow. The A380 aircraft will continue to be Emirates’ flagship product for years to come and a key pillar in our air network plans.

“The aircraft we receive today features our latest cabin products, including Premium Economy. Compare the current aircraft to our first A380 delivered in 2008 and you’ll see a multitude of improvements and upgrades made to ensure an unparalleled experience on the Emirates A380 aircraft.

“We would like to thank Airbus and all of our program partners for allowing us to step forward and introduce many pioneering and innovative services in the industry, and most importantly, delivering the best product for Emirates customers.”

Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, said:

“The A380 aircraft has marked the lives of many passengers by setting new standards for the flight and travel experience. I am confident that it will be so for decades to come with Emirates, as the airline constantly introduces new services and products, allowing passengers from all over the world to experience the unique characteristics of its A380 aircraft.

“On behalf of all Airbus teams, I would like to take this milestone to thank the unwavering trust and partnership of Emirates Airline, the world’s largest A380 operator. Cheers to many more successful landings!”

At the 2021 Dubai Airshow in November, Emirates also announced a major modernization program for 52 of its A380 aircraft, which will receive Premium Economy cabins and other improvements, reinforcing the airline’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the best travel experience with the A380 aircraft. .

With information from Emirates



