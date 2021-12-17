Diagnosed with terminal cancer, a 12-year-old girl realizes her dream with her family

At 12, teenager Sophia Vitória is a real world hero. It does nothing to owe Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel or even Spider-Man, your favorite character. The girl doesn’t wear special clothes or climb walls. Sophia’s superpowers are different. They involve faith, resilience, hope and compassion—she only agreed to tell her story if it served as a warning about her illness. Sophia has terminal cancer, is undergoing palliative care and, yesterday, she realized the desire to watch the premiere of the film “Spider-Man: no return home” at the cinema of a shopping center in the South Zone of Rio. She wore her best clothes and made the coolest hairstyle.

“She spent five months in the hospital, worried she wouldn’t be able to watch the movie. With hospitalization, we would not know if we could go. We couldn’t get a ticket to a room with the structure she needs. It was the hospital’s medical team that started a mobilization for her to be here in time to fulfill that wish — says her mother, 36-year-old micro-entrepreneur Kellen do Rosário de Oliveira.

Sophia next to her father at the cinema Photo: Photo courtesy of the family

The exclusive session for her, a few family members and friends was offered free of charge by the Kinoplex network, who learned of Sophia’s struggle story. In the front row, the girl never took her eyes off the screen and took on the responsibility of telling her father, Luiz Fernando, the scenes he missed every time he needed to leave the room. The silence was broken only in the film’s most emotional moments, when Sophia and the guests cheered.

She didn’t hide her predilection for some characters.

“That’s what I liked best,” he said quietly to his father (attention, reader, there’s spoiler in the sequence!) when actor Andrew Garfield appeared onscreen.

Today, Sophia is fond of actor Tom Holland, who brought the character to life in recent films.

— The whole family is in love with the universe of superheroes — says Kellen, who has three other daughters, Nicolly, 18, Fernanda, 16, and Valentina, 4, and lives in the neighborhood of Imbariê, in Duque de Caxias , in the Baixada.

The voice of the character played by Holland, Wirley Contaifer, when he learned of the girl’s admiration, recorded a message with the Brazilian voice of the superhero. In the text, he said that he is a friend “of someone who is a hero too and who faces every day with the strength he has.” “Heroes go together,” continued the teenage superhero whose movies never hid his fragile, human side: “And together we will, onward. You are a miracle.”

First diagnosis in July

In July of this year, the family discovered a serious condition of spinal cord aplasia in Sophia. Kellen remembers the initial symptoms that turned on the warning sign: headache, weakness, tachycardia and heavy menstrual flow. She was hospitalized and began treatment at the Martagão Gesteira Institute of Childcare and Pediatrics (IPPMG), at UFRJ, on Ilha do Fundão. The only viable treatment would be bone marrow transplantation.

Sophia in July, when she had her first diagnosis Photo: Photo courtesy of the family

One of the sisters was highly compatible for a bone marrow transplant, and surgery was scheduled. However, an intramandibular tumor was identified, close to the carotid artery, an artery that carries blood and oxygen to the brain.

Sophia with her father, mother and three sisters Photo: Photo courtesy of the family

“The surgery had to be postponed. From this moment on, she started to get weaker. Transfusions started to be more recurrent, antibiotics increased a lot. There were many surgical procedures – recalls the mother.

But Sophia’s fight would not end there. In November, she was diagnosed with mucormycosis, a highly invasive opportunistic fungal infection also known as “black fungus.” Since then, she has been admitted to the ICU and intubated. Doctors could not contain the spread of the disease and decided, with the family, that the girl would be taken home under palliative care, with better quality of life.

Sophia and Kellen: heroines’ faith and strength Photo: Photo courtesy of the family

— Medicine said that it has done everything it could, there are no more resources. Her condition, according to the doctors, is at the end of her life. We are evangelicals. I believe we all have a time of life here, God has the best for her life. Now, yes or no, who decides is God. He is the owner of her life and can give the cure even if the medicine has exhausted all resources. We believe the miracle can happen. Sophia is a smart, special, intelligent and endearing girl. At the moment, she needs the support of an oxygen cylinder because her saturation has been kept very low.

— I have great faith and I appreciate all the prayer chain that has been made for my life, from people I don’t know who have been praying for my life. I trust in God, I am aware of everything that can happen from now on – says the girl.