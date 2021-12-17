Diego Costa could leave Atlético-MG and would already have his destiny defined

Credit: Pedro Souza – Atlético-MG

Speculated to leave Atlético-MG, Diego Costa is still being remembered in Europe. As highlighted by Atlético de Madrid, the center forward may be the target of an onslaught coming from Spanish football soon. According to information from the “Mundo Deportivo” newspaper, Cadiz and Elche are considering presenting an offer to hire the 33-year-old athlete.

At the moment, the two clubs are fighting relegation in the Spanish Championship. In this way, Diego Costa would arrive with the status of “savior of the motherland”. However, as the player is happy at Atlético-MG, his departure is considered difficult, considering his contract until the end of 2022. Even so, the tendency is for consultations to take place between the end of December and the beginning of January.

Recently, Diego Costa was heavily speculated to leave Galo. Thus, he had his name aired in Corinthians and Palmeiras, but none of the options will be the striker’s fate next season. After the final of the Copa do Brasil, the athlete made it clear what his priority is, but admitted that he will still talk to the board.

“I think these are situations that we have to talk to the board, not just me, but all the players. These are situations that we are going to talk about, if I’m here, I’ll be happy; if you leave, it’s best for the club. These are situations that have been commented on, talked about, but I’m a super grateful guy. There are a lot of things that can happen, I’m not thinking. The question is what is best for the club, not for me. For me, I know what’s best, if I stay here I’ll be playing, scoring, playing, giving my best. If I leave, I’ll be happy, keep scoring, giving my best equal. “I’m happy, calm, I have another year on my contract and I hope to do it at this club”, he told Globo.

