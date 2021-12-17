Diego Souza leaves Grêmio even as the 4th top scorer among Serie A forwards

Diego Souza had his departure from Grêmio announced yesterday (15th). However, the athlete had a good season for the tricolor gaúcho, even with the team being relegated.

This good performance by the attacker for the tricolor is proven in numbers. The striker was the fourth highest scorer among the strikers who disputed the Brasileirão 2021, behind Hulk, Gabigol and Gilberto.

1st Hulk (Atlético Mineiro): 36 goals

  • 69 games
  • Mineiro Championship: 2 goals
  • Liberators: 7 goals
  • Brasileirão: 19 goals
  • Brazil Cup: 8 goals

2nd Gabriel Barbosa (Flemish): 35 goals

  • 57 games
  • Carioca Championship: 8 goals
  • Brazilian Super Cup: 1 goal
  • Liberators: 11 goals
  • Brasileirão: 12 goals
  • Brazil Cup: 2 goals
  • Copa America: 1 goal

3rd Gilberto (Bahia): 26 goals

  • 56 games
  • Brazil Cup: 2 goals
  • Brasileirão: 15 goals
  • Northeast Cup: 8 goals
  • South American Cup: 1 goal

4th Diego Souza (Grêmio): 24 goals

  • 51 games
  • Gaucho Championship: 7 goals
  • Liberators: 4 goals
  • South American Cup: 3 goals
  • Brasileirão: 10 goals

Diego Souza was considered by many a useful part for the second division, but Grêmio ended up not renewing with the athlete. We still don’t know the details of the non-renewal with the player. What is speculated is that the amounts involved were too high.

Grêmio wants for 2022 to reduce its payroll significantly, maybe that’s why it let the athlete leave. However, now is the question of who will be the attacker of the tricolor next season.

It is speculated that Churín may assume the position. Another possibility is the permanence of Borja. But what seems to make the most sense is hiring a new player.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

