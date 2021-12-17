Diego Souza had his departure from Grêmio announced yesterday (15th). However, the athlete had a good season for the tricolor gaúcho, even with the team being relegated.

This good performance by the attacker for the tricolor is proven in numbers. The striker was the fourth highest scorer among the strikers who disputed the Brasileirão 2021, behind Hulk, Gabigol and Gilberto.

1st Hulk (Atlético Mineiro): 36 goals

69 games

Mineiro Championship: 2 goals

Liberators: 7 goals

Brasileirão: 19 goals

Brazil Cup: 8 goals

2nd Gabriel Barbosa (Flemish): 35 goals

How to watch Corinthians vs Grêmio live for the 2021 Brasileirão

57 games

Carioca Championship: 8 goals

Brazilian Super Cup: 1 goal

Liberators: 11 goals

Brasileirão: 12 goals

Brazil Cup: 2 goals

Copa America: 1 goal

3rd Gilberto (Bahia): 26 goals

56 games

Brazil Cup: 2 goals

Brasileirão: 15 goals

Northeast Cup: 8 goals

South American Cup: 1 goal

4th Diego Souza (Grêmio): 24 goals

51 games

Gaucho Championship: 7 goals

Liberators: 4 goals

South American Cup: 3 goals

Brasileirão: 10 goals

Diego Souza leaves Grêmio even as the 4th top scorer among Serie A forwards

Diego Souza was considered by many a useful part for the second division, but Grêmio ended up not renewing with the athlete. We still don’t know the details of the non-renewal with the player. What is speculated is that the amounts involved were too high.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

Grêmio wants for 2022 to reduce its payroll significantly, maybe that’s why it let the athlete leave. However, now is the question of who will be the attacker of the tricolor next season.

It is speculated that Churín may assume the position. Another possibility is the permanence of Borja. But what seems to make the most sense is hiring a new player.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA