dividend yield could surpass 31% with sale of Braskem says Goldman Sachs By Investing.com

by Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) interprets that Petrobras’ (SA:) decision to sell its stake in Braskem (SA:) could cause the 2022 dividend yield to exceed 31%.

Thus, the bank’s recommendation is for the purchase of shares in the state-owned company, since this volume of dividends offsets the risks caused by the country’s political environment and discussions on fuel prices.

The target price for Petrobras PN shares is R$37.40, while for ON shares it is R$39.70.

Petrobras currently owns 36% of Braskem’s capital, representing R$15.4 billion, and today, 16, the company announced that it intends to sell up to 100% of its stake through a secondary offering of shares ( follow-up).

In addition, the state-owned company stated that it signed a Term of Commitment with Novonor to migrate Braskem shares to the Novo Mercado.

At 2:23 pm, Petrobras shares rose 1.81%, to R$29.83.