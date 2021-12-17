Do you know what the freezing temperature of water is? Are you sure?

At some point in your Elementary School (1st grade, if you’re a little more…experienced), you learned that the freezing point of water is 0ºC. If you haven’t learned it too, that’s no problem, because it might be time to really forget. That’s because a new study brings a much lower margin than that.

By creating ice from tiny droplets just a few hundred molecules in size, researchers have been able to reduce the freezing point of water more than ever.

publicity

And how important is it to know how and why water turns to ice? According to scientists, this information is essential for understanding a wide range of natural processes. Climatic fluctuations, cloud dynamics and the water cycle, for example, are all influenced by the solidification of water.

According to the study, the smaller the water droplets, the lower the freezing temperature. Image: LedyX – Shutterstock

Even animals that live in freezing conditions need to know – and use – this knowledge. Wood frogs, for example, survive the winter on land by freezing their bodies. This allows them to come out of hibernation faster than species that winter underwater without freezing.

However, ice crystals can break cell membranes, so animals using this technique need to find a way to prevent ice from forming in their cells and tissues. A better understanding of how water freezes is important not only for the pet itself, but can also lead to greater awareness of these extreme species by humans.

Is water freezing point relative?

While the rule of thumb is that water freezes at 0°C, it actually can occasionally remain liquid over a range of cold temperatures. Until now, it was believed that this interval stopped at minus 38ºC. That is, any temperature lower than that, and the water freezes.

Now, in the recent study published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers managed to keep the water droplets in a liquid state down to an impressive minus 44ºC.

They started with droplets ranging from 150 nanometers, barely larger than a virus particle, to as small as 2 nanometers, a cluster of just 275 molecules of water. This variety of droplet sizes helped researchers discover the role of size in turning water into ice.

Read more:

“We cover all these bands so that we can understand under what conditions the ice will form – what temperature, what size of droplets,” study co-author Hadi Ghasemi, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Houston, told the website Live Science. “And most importantly, we found that if the water droplets are covered with some soft materials, the freezing temperature can be suppressed to a very low temperature.”

As a soft material, octane was used, an oil that wraps each drop inside the nanoscale pores of an anodized aluminum oxide membrane. This caused the droplets to assume a rounder shape and with greater pressure, which scientists believe is essential to prevent ice formation at these low temperatures.

The smaller the drop of water, the lower the temperature

Since it is virtually impossible to observe the freezing process at these small scales, the researchers used measurements of electrical conductance – since ice is more conductive than water – and light emitted in the infrared spectrum to capture exact moment and temperature in that the droplets turned from water to ice.

They found that the smaller the droplet, the colder it must be for ice to form – and for droplets 10 nanometers or smaller, the rate of ice formation dropped dramatically. In the smallest drops they measured, ice did not form until the water reached 44°C below zero.

Does this mean that microscopic droplets inside clouds and biological cells could get even colder than we thought? “As a scientist, I would say that we don’t know yet,” said Ghasemi. “But this discovery could mean big things for preventing ice in man-made materials like those in aviation and power systems.”

If water on soft surfaces takes longer to freeze, engineers could incorporate a mix of soft and hard materials into their designs to prevent ice from building up on those surfaces. “There are so many ways to use this knowledge to design surfaces to prevent ice from forming,” said Ghasemi. “Once we have that fundamental understanding, the next step is just engineering these surfaces based on the soft materials.”

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!