Doctors reveal the state of health of the singer Maurílio

This Thursday night (16), doctors at the Jardim América hospital, in Goiânia (GO), where singer Maurílio is recovering after suffering a heart attack, updated the musician’s health status. Through a newsletter, the professionals informed that the artist remains in serious condition and that a kidney injury was found.. Despite the complication, doctors said that Maurilio had improved in other functions in the last hours.

“The hospital informs that Mr. Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro is still hospitalized in the unit’s ICU, still in serious condition, but with improvement compared to the previous day. He was evaluated by the nephrology team, which identified kidney damage, possibly secondary to pulmonary thromboembolism and to cardiac arrest, and indicated the start of hemodialysis therapy, scheduled to start tonight (16/12). It is important to emphasize that the procedure was already being analyzed by the team, being something common and transitory in similar cases” , he said.

“We performed an ultrasound of the lower limbs, identifying thrombi in the venous system of the right leg, something also expected in patients with similar conditions. Regarding the hemodynamic status, it showed improvement when compared to today’s morning period. The patient is under the care of the multidisciplinary team, which is committed, daily, to taking care of Mr. Maurílio’s health”, informed the doctors at the health unit.

Maurílio, who is a partner with Luiza, felt sick during the recording of the DVD that took place on Tuesday night (14) by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel.

Maurilio had cardiac arrest

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, Maurílio suffered more than one cardiac arrest and is not expected to be discharged, as his health condition is serious. He is in the semi-intensive unit. The information was confirmed by a source close to the singer, who said that Luiza spent the night in hospital, accompanied by her girlfriend, ex-BBB Marcela McGowan.

“He got sick on the DVD recording, passed out and was taken to hospital, had three cardiac arrests and is in serious condition. Marcela and Luíza spent the night in hospital and are waiting for his family to arrive from Maranhão,” said the source. The patient is unstable, sedated, and it has not yet been possible to perform all the necessary tests to conclude the diagnosis.

The singer is from Imperatriz, Maranhão, and has been a duo with Luiza since 2016. The following year, the duo released the first DVD recorded live in Goiânia. The second DVD by the duo Luiza and Maurílio was recorded on August 27th, in Goiânia. Entitled “Segunda Dose”, the project has the participation of Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Jorge and Gabriel Diniz as guests. But it was with the song S de Saudade that they were successful in Brazil in 2020.