Dollar interrupts 5 hikes and drops to R$ 5.679, with BC action; Scholarship goes up – 12/16/2021

The commercial dollar today interrupted the sequence of five consecutive highs and fell 0.51%, quoted at R$ 5.679 on sale, after the Central Bank intervened to contain the currency’s rise.

The Ibovespa rose for the second consecutive session. Today, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) rose 0.83%, to 108,326.33 points, the highest level since October 25 (108,714.55).

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

BC intervenes to contain discharge

The Central Bank sold $830 million in a spot foreign currency auction on the foreign exchange market today, causing the US currency to fully return gains recorded earlier in the session against the real.

This is the fourth time in five sessions that the Central Bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market, with an eye —according to some market participants— on a seasonal movement of outflow of resources from the country towards the end of the year.

The total injected in the spot currency markets with the operations of the last days reached BRL 3.372 billion with the auction this Thursday.

Yesterday, the currency closed at R$ 5.708, the highest value in little most for eight months, since April 13 (R$ 5,718).

*With Reuters

