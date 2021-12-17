Doria anticipates the federal government and will buy Pfizer for children

Governor João Doria (PSDB) authorized the government of the state of São Paulo to start negotiations with pharmaceutical company Pfizer to acquire the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. On Thursday, 16, the São Paulo State Health Department sent a letter to the American company communicating the interest of the São Paulo government, after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of the drug in children on the same day. The vaccine for this audience is different from that currently administered to adults and adolescents.

The Bolsonaro government announced that it will carry out immunizations for children soon, but the Ministry of Health has not yet started the process of purchasing the drug. Marcelo Queiroga’s ministry says it wants to vaccinate 70 million children but has not yet started the process. Doria is in a hurry and wants to accelerate the acquisition of the vaccine from the American manufacturer as quickly as possible, as the objective of the São Paulo government is to quickly immunize children and guarantee lives. Pfizer is the only laboratory in the world authorized to produce vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years. The Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, has already requested authorization from Anvisa to have its vaccines approved for this age group of children as well, but it is still awaiting the bureaucratic procedure.

São Paulo is the state that started vaccination in Brazil and the one that most immunizes against the disease, with 78.3% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule and 85.1% with at least one dose of the immunizing agent, according to data from the Vacinometer (www.saopaulo.sp.gov.br). Compared with countries with a similar population, above 40 million inhabitants, São Paulo would be in third position among the nations that most vaccinate, behind only South Korea (81.61%) and Spain (80.77%) – according to data from the University of Oxford.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olivia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

