Doria determines that SP open negotiations with Pfizer to purchase the vaccine for children – 12/17/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), determined that the State Health Department begin negotiations with Pfizer to acquire the pharmaceutical’s immunizing agent for the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old. The vaccine for this age group is different from that given to adolescents and adults.

The Health Department sent a letter to the company on Thursday (16) communicating the interest of the São Paulo government in purchasing the vaccines, after Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent against Covid-19 for children to from five years.

Until then, the manufacturer’s model was allowed to be used in the country only by people over 12 years of age.

The resolution of Anvisa provides that children receive two doses of 10 micrograms in an interval of 21 days.​

It will be up to the Ministry of Health to decide when to start this vaccination, which should occur after the folder requests the purchase of specific doses for this age group, which has not yet been done. The forecast is to immunize 70 million children.

In his weekly live on Thursday (16), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is against vaccines, criticized Anvisa’s decision and said he will disclose the names of the Anvisa technicians who approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid for children from five years old.

“I asked, unofficially, for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children from five years old, we want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone knows who these people are and obviously form their judgment,” the president said in the broadcast. online.

Bolsonaro also read some possible adverse effects of the vaccine, which are included in the technical note from Anvisa, and said that all parents should read it. He said he will study the document with his wife, Michelle, to decide whether to vaccinate her 11-year-old daughter Laura.