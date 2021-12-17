Doria says she will negotiate with Pfizer to buy vaccine for children; SP sends letter to Ministry of Health demanding urgent immunization | São Paulo

Governor João Doria (PSDB) said this Friday (17) that the state of São Paulo will negotiate directly with pharmaceutical company Pfizer to acquire the vaccine against Covid-19 intended for children.

“Yesterday I guided our Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, and Regiane de Paula, who is the coordinator of the PEI (State Program on Immunization) to seek out Pfizer and negotiate the acquisition of the Pfizer vaccine for application in children in the fixed age group 5 to 11 years, regardless of the Ministry of Health and the National Immunization Program,” he said at a press conference this Friday morning (17).

According to Doria, the state has the money and conditions to speed up the process of vaccinating children.

“The orientation was immediately within the legal precepts, including the acquisition of the vaccine, regardless of the National Immunization Program. We have funds in cash and the orientation was so that we can vaccinate. This represents 8 million children in this age group here in the state of São Paulo”, completed the governor.

The Health Department of the State of São Paulo sent a letter to the company on Thursday (16) communicating the interest.

Also on Thursday, a letter from the folder was sent to the Ministry of Health requesting the urgent release of Pfizer doses for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

Immunization against Covid-19 for this age group with the Pfizer vaccine was approved this Thursday (16) by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

João Doria’s management is still awaiting approval for the use of CoronaVac in children.

On Wednesday (15), the Butantan Institute sent a new authorization request to Anvisa.

João Doria’s management reserved 12 million doses of the vaccine from a batch of 15 million that had been stopped at the Institute. The goal is to be able to start the immunization of this public as soon as the release was granted by the Agency.

In the assessment of Renato Kfouri, infectious disease and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunization, it is important that the country manages, as soon as possible, to define the vaccination strategy that will be applied to children.

“I think the need is urgent. We have a factor that I think is important, which is the submission 2 days ago of the application for registration of the CoronaVac vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years. Some countries are using CoronaVac itself, similar vaccines. . So, I think that Anvisa should have the same speed as it had, evaluated the Pfizer vaccine in 9 days, I believe that we also need this information”, he defended.

“If we have 2 different vaccines, I think the discussion becomes a little more complex, but all this has to be brief, you can’t stay arguing for too long, we need to have this answer from Anvisa in relation to CoronaVac and, immediately afterwards, the definition of the best strategy, the acquisition of these products and start vaccinating immediately. We can’t delay in taking this attitude of vaccinating children at all,” he added.

Pfizer Vaccine Approval

Despite the release, there is still no forecast of when the immunization will start because the vaccine for this audience has differences compared to what was applied to adults.

Therefore, the federal government will have to buy a specific version of the product with different dosages and bottles (photo below), despite the active ingredient being the same.

Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple)

Anvisa reinforces that the approval given on Thursday allows the vaccine to be used in the country for the range of 5 to 11 years. “The arrival of the immunizing agent at the clinics depends on the calendar and logistics of the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health (PNI/MS), which coordinates the distribution of vaccines through public programs in Brazil”.

In October, Pfizer said the vaccine is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children ages 5-11 (read below).

The same authorization for use has already been granted by the FDA and the EMA (health regulatory agencies of the United States and the European Union), as well as countries such as Costa Rica, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Peru and Uruguay .

Anvisa warns that authorization is based on data available so far and the results are evaluated at all times. See the agency’s guidelines:

The dose for children between 5 and 11 years of age is 1/3 of the formulation already approved in Brazil.

The pediatric formulation is different from that previously approved for the public over 12 years old – therefore, the diluted adult formulation cannot be used.

The child who turns 12 years old between the first and second dose should maintain the pediatric dose.

There are no studies on co-administration with other vaccines. According to Anvisa, until more studies come out, an interval of 15 days is indicated between the Covid-19 vaccine and other immunizing agents in the children’s calendar.