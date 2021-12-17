Douglas Costa reached the expectation in Grêmio. Understand

Douglas Costa made his debut for Grêmio on June 17, against Sport, in an away defeat in the fourth round of the Brasileirão. Therefore, he could have taken the field in 35 matches for the national competition. But, he ended up playing only 26 times.

Before being hired, the main question about the business involved the athlete’s physical condition. In recent years, he often suffers from injuries, which hampered his spells at Bayern Munich and Juventus. And at Grêmio it was no different, he reached expectations in this regard.

If in Europe, with world-class equipment and extremely qualified professionals, they couldn’t find a way, it would hardly be in Grêmio. The athlete was embezzled in 9 Brasileirão games, for a variety of reasons.

The first most serious injury happened in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo. He and the team were doing well in that game, until the problem happened, in the end it gave 4 to 0 for the rivals on the scoreboard. It was a thigh muscle injury, with Douglas Costa spending a month off the pitch.

Then, in the final stretch, he had an injury against Fluminense, which took him out of combat for another 15 days. He managed to recover quickly, he was supposed to miss the rest of the season. Still, he missed three important games.

Douglas Costa achieved what was expected in Grêmio

Of course, fans had a positive expectation that the 10 shirt would perform well. The problem is that he played much less football than expected. But, injuries happened, in addition to two suspensions.

Let Douglas Costa pack his bags and leave. This is the best way for the parties.

Anyway, did you like the news?

Image: Pedro H. Tesch / AGIF