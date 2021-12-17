Douglas Costa should be the next to leave Grêmio

Forward Douglas Costa should be the next player to leave Grêmio. The player is of interest to São Paulo and, due to the strain on relations, in addition to the high cost for the next season, he should not stay at the club for the 2022 season dispute.

After departures of full-back Rafinha and Bruno Cortez, and forward Diego Souza, confirmed by Tricolor on Wednesday, Douglas should be next. The 31-year-old player must not remain.

He is currently the highest earner in the group. Juventus has until the end of the year to define the player’s situation. The contract with Grêmio runs until the end of June. The date also marks the end of the relationship with the Italian club.

In his first interview after relegation, the club’s runner-up in football, Denis Abrahão, confirmed that Douglas’ maintenance was very difficult. facing the new reality, with Serie B dispute. And he stated that the player gave “little return” compared to the investment and what was expected of him.

Douglas Costa was signed in May 2021, with the promise of being one of the biggest reinforcements for the season. This, however, was not confirmed. Baffled by injuries and a series of off-field factors, he saw his relationship with the crowd deteriorate heavily in the year of relegation.

In the last game, another controversial chapter. When scoring against Atlético-MG, in the victory by 4-3, the player waved towards the crowd, who were scolding the player.

Douglas Costa played for 27 matches with the Grêmio shirt, remaining on the field for 1,840 minutes. In these, he scored 3 goals and gave 2 assists.





