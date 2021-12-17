Douglas Costa with bags ready to leave Grêmio

Douglas Costa will not stay at Grêmio for the Serie B dispute, the fans and the direction don’t want to. So, the departure will probably be confirmed in the next few days, you can say that he already has his suitcase ready to take a plane and leave Porto Alegre. The destiny? Still can’t nail it!

“This player is very expensive, everyone knows. He is an exceptional player, but he has given little return to the club. He was injured for a long time, so we have to talk. He is still a young athlete, he has a lot of quality, but nothing has been decided about him. He’s a very expensive player for Serie B”, said Denis Abrahão recently.

The player earns at least R$800 thousand per month and their salaries can reach R$1.5 million if they reach game goals. There is a loan agreement until the middle of 2022, and then the link would only be with the Grêmio, until the end of 2023.

Grêmio, in fact, has not yet confirmed that Douglas Costa will be sent away. The club still tries to preserve the player’s image, trying to make, who knows, someone interested in taking him. It’s no use further depreciating your asset.

If it’s to stay in Brazil, it’s almost certain that it will be at Atlético-MG. Coach Cuca wants to hire a fast player, and as Diego Costa will leave the club, there would be space on the payroll for the payment of this high contract.

Where is Douglas Costa going?

Grêmio tries to streamline things, to announce the athlete’s departure before Christmas. The main group performs again in the first week of January and the idea is that by then all exits have been defined.

