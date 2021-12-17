Dulce María releases 1st song in Spanish by Marília Mendonça and regrets not having known a singer | Music

The Mexican singer Dulce María releases, this Thursday night (16), “Amigos con derechos”, the first song in Spanish by Marília Mendonça.

Marília left the recorded vocals and sent them to the Mexican. They planned to meet when the song was released, so as not to spoil fans about the partnership, but the queen of grief died in an accident before the plans could materialize.

Mariliateca: see the g1 special with all the singer’s songs

It was Dulce’s team that proposed the name Marília to the Mexican. She was looking for someone big in Brazil to collaborate and promote the new album, “Origem”, released in October.

“When they proposed, she accepted immediately. And after three days, she had already sent her voices to music. For me it was like ‘Wow’.”

I thought ‘how beautiful, how generous’, because generally collaborating with artists is a problem. Sometimes it doesn’t flow or requires a lot of things. And with it, everything flowed perfectly”, Dulce tells g1.

1 of 2 Dulce Maria announces music release in Spanish with Marília Mendonça — Photo: Instagram/Reprodução Dulce Maria announces music release in Spanish with Marília Mendonça — Photo: Instagram/Reprodução

The album wouldn’t be out until October. Therefore, the partnership, which started months before, had to remain hidden. Marília, an RBD fan, started to follow Dulce on the networks, but the Mexican decided not to follow her back so as not to deliver the surprise to the fans.

“We had this connection all the time. She sang, listened to my songs. I listened to her voice to see who was going to sing which part, every day we talked about Marília. If I had followed her, for sure we would have talked, so we never had direct contact”, he says.

“But the day before the accident, Henrique, its producer, texted us and said that they liked the first version better, which was the version that was left at the end. And suddenly, the next day, this horrible tragedy happened.”

“I still don’t understand why it happened like this, I was very shocked. It impacted me in my personal life because I’m also a mother, because I also toured, she was also very young, full of life, in the best moment of her career. I didn’t understand why we had this connection over the past few months, why did you leave me this gift ready?”

Dulce’s album came out without Marília’s participation. She waited a while and then went to consult the Brazilian’s team about what to do with the material.

“They told us they wanted to release it because it was a wish of Marília, which she had left. So we decided to go now with the Spanish version that excited her the most. And also to somehow give a Christmas present”, she says. .

Singer Marília Mendonça was taking Spanish classes for international projects, such as the song with Dulce. She had even posted a video on her social networks “scratching” the language (see below).

Marília Mendonça was studying Spanish for international projects and feat with Dulce Maria

First album 100% copyright

The song talks about a love relationship in which only one person gives in wanting something. She mixes Latin pop and folk. Dulce composed “Amigos con Derechos” approximately eight years ago.

All the songs on her album “Origin” were written by her at some point in her 30-year career, but were kept.

she tells the g1 that, due to pressure from the record company and the tight schedules with soap operas and tours, he had neither the time nor the incentive to dedicate himself to his compositions. In 2018, she decided she needed time to perform in person. He got married in 2019 and had their first daughter, María Paula, in 2020.

To have that time, she left record labels and decided to make the album that suited her. “I write real stories there,” she says.

Now she wants to take things easy and enjoy time with her one year old. Tours are not in her plans, but an acting project (novela, series) that doesn’t take too much time is what Dulce is looking for in 2022.

2 of 2 Marília Mendonça special stamp — Photo: Arte/g1 Marília Mendonça special stamp — Photo: Arte/g1

Marília died on November 5th, in a plane crash in Caratinga (MG). In addition to her, her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira, producer Henrique Bonfim, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot were also victims.

The wake of Marília and her uncle took place at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, the day after the accident, to a lot of commotion from fans, family members and singers.

Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.