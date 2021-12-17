Dying Light 2 for PC has revealed requirements: 1080p 30FPS in low with GTX 1050Ti

Check if your computer will run the game

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the long-awaited sequel to the zombie title developed by Techland is getting closer and closer to its release, scheduled for February 4, 2022. And so that players can prepare to receive the game, the Techland released the necessary specifications so that players can run their game satisfactorily.

The necessary requirements have been divided into four parts, with 30 FPS, 60 FPS specifications being selected with Ray Tracing enabled or disabled in the system.

One of the curiosities here is for the resolution in 1080p, which is listed in all of the requirements, which may be an indication that to be able to run the game at a resolution 4K, even more powerful equipment will be needed.

Maybe that’s the reason, but we don’t rule out that a new list of requirements could be announced closer to the release date.

Check out the official requirements below:



Minimum requirements (Ray Tracing Off):

CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon ™ RX 560 (4GB VRAM)

OS: Windows 7

Available storage space: 60 GB HDD

For 1080p resolution at 30 FPS.

Recommended requirements (Ray Tracing Off)

CPU: Intel® Core ™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen ™ 5 3600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon ™ RX Vega 56 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

For 1080p resolution at 60 FPS.

Ray Tracing on Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel® Core ™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen ™ 5 3600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

For 1080p resolution at 30 FPS.

Ray Tracing in Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel® Core ™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen ™ 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080 10GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60 GB SDD

For 1080p resolution at 60 FPS.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human promises to be an even bigger and more fun sequel than its predecessor, and it’s slated to arrive on Xbox One, Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC’s consoles on February 4, 2022.

