Dying Light 2 PC requirements revealed • Eurogamer.com

Techland has detailed the requirements for the PC version of its Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The minimum or recommended requirements are not demanding, advising an RTX 2060 to play at 1080p60fps without Ray Tracing.

But what stands out the most is the need for an NVIDIA RTX 3080 to run Dying Light 2 at 1080p60fps with ray tracing enabled at maximum.

Obviously, the requirement for ray tracing at the hardware level is quite high, leaving only hope that NVIDIA’s DLSS implementation will be of high quality to alleviate the GPU load, allowing for an improvement in frames per second at higher resolutions.

Note that we do not have any recommendation for AMD GPUs to play with ray tracing enabled, being normal, their graphics cards are much less capable of processing this technology.

Techland has said in the past that new consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, will support some type of ray tracing technology, not specifying which yet.