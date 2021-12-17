Dynho reveals details of conversation with MC Mirella

Dynho Alves confirmed that he was able to talk to MC Mirella and will wait for the funkeira to find out if there is a chance of resuming the marriage. He learned that she filed for divorce from him at the last party of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) because of her friendship with Sthefane Matos.

In an interview with “Decompression Cabin”, the dancer reported that the conversation with his ex was by application and only asked questions related to his mental health with the repercussions of the separation.

So I talked to her. We talked a little on WhatsApp. I asked the basics, you know? If she was okay and if everything was okay with her and she’s a little upset with everything that’s going on. Of course!

Asked if he received any signs of a chance to reconnect with MC Mirella, Dynho Alves declared that he will give the funkeira time to understand if the marriage really came to an end.

I’ll wait her time and let’s see what happens later.

This afternoon, MC Mirella had already told him that he had had a brief conversation with the ex-pawn. In stories posted on her Instagram, the singer stated: “I don’t know how you end a relationship, but I end my relationship talking. That’s how things get resolved.”

“I’m calmer. Why? Because now I can do my things calmly, I’m with a clear conscience and knowing that I can go on, because the person is aware. Can you understand? People, how people increase!”, he concluded . She also wrote on the image: “Where are some people mature?”