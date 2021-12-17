Elden Ring: mod takes CJ from GTA San Andreas to RPG demo

If a game exists, you can write it down: someone will create a mod and put it on CJ, of GTA, in place of the protagonist of the adventure. And that’s exactly what happened to Elden Ring, except for one thing: the game hasn’t even hit the shelves yet.

The feat was only possible thanks to a demo, released last month. During a very limited period, between the 12th and 15th of November this year, players were able to kill some of the anxiety about the arrival of Elden Ring. With a focus on testing and collecting network statistics data, a temporary demo has been released exclusively on PS5…until they discover a jailbreak.

With PlayStation 5 unlocked, the demo could be extended and, better yet, modified. And that’s where CJ comes in: a modder known as Dropoff created a mod that takes the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas into the world of RPG from FromSoftware.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2eo8k-VnsQ

Thanks to Dropoff’s work, CJ can be seen riding the fields of the fantasy world of FromSoftware’s new title and battling multiple opponents, all using the most stylish combo ever: a mighty sword alongside the good old jeans and white tank top.

Elden Ring is scheduled for release February 25th of the coming year with versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.