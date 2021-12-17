Elderly people with hypotension are more likely to have cognitive decline – 12/17/2021

When standing up abruptly, it is common for the elderly to have dizziness, weakness and a feeling of fainting. These symptoms can occur due to a condition known as postural (or orthostatic) hypotension, that is, when there is a drop in blood pressure.

“The situation occurs in situations of sudden changes from lying down to standing. And it is quite common when the elderly get up at night to go to the bathroom”, explains Márcio Kamada, geriatrician and professor of the medicine course at Unisa (Universidade Santo Amaro).

According to the specialist, postural hypotension can affect up to 30% of the elderly. But, in addition to these unpleasant symptoms, the problem increases mortality due to falls and associated fainting. It is noteworthy that low blood pressure in the elderly also appears when the body is affected by some diseases and in other specific situations.

Research indicates that older people with hypotension are more likely to experience greater cognitive decline. Thus, the elderly has memory difficulties, lack of attention and problems related to logical reasoning.

In addition, a study, which analyzed more than 415,000 electronic medical records of elderly people in England, indicated that low blood pressure increased mortality rates. During the 10 years that patients received follow-up, there was a 62% increase in deaths in those with hypotension.

For all these factors, it is important to seek help from a geriatrician to find out the symptom and the consequences for the body.

Symptoms accompanying the condition

For some people, low blood pressure signals a health problem, especially when there is a sudden drop or is accompanied by other symptoms such as:

Dizziness;

Fainting;

Blurry vision;

Tiredness;

Nausea;

Lack of concentration;

Palpitations;

Apathy;

Mental confusion;

Difficulty breathing;

Pallor.

What causes?

Postural hypotension, for example, happens when there is a sudden change in body position. Thus, blood located in the extremities has difficulty reaching the heart. With that, there is a drop in blood pressure.

“Diseases that affect the heart, such as heart failure, reduce blood pressure. Thyroid dysfunctions also cause the situation. In addition, dehydration, serious infections, hemorrhages and allergic reactions are on the list”, adds Andréa Gondim, geriatrician at the Walter Cantídio University Hospital (CE), Ebserh Network.

Below, see details of some conditions that lead to hypotension in the elderly:

Elderly people who have heart disease like bradycardia [frequência cardíaca muito baixa], heart valve dysfunctions and heart failure are more likely to have hypotension.

People with diseases such as adrenal insufficiency (Addison’s disease) and diabetes are also more susceptible to a drop in blood pressure. Also, in some cases, low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) is a risk factor for the problem.

Other important factors to consider are high temperatures and dehydration, meaning less water is available in the body.

Hypotension usually appears after vasodilation occurs [quando os vasos se dilatam] to cool the organism. And it’s common for seniors to drink less water and feel more dizzy and fatigued.

Elderly people who have an accident and have serious injuries or internal bleeding usually have a drop in blood pressure. This is because it decreases the amount of blood circulating in the body.

Also called sepsis, this serious infection enters the bloodstream and causes a drop in blood pressure. The situation is life-threatening and is a medical emergency.

Lack of some nutrients

Elderly people do not always eat properly. Therefore, they no longer consume essential nutrients for their well-being and health. Lack of vitamin B12, folic acid and iron, for example, decreases the amount of red blood cells, causing anemia and low blood pressure.

Some people get hypotension right after eating. This drop in blood pressure occurs about two hours after a meal and is because blood flows to the digestive tract shortly after eating.

The body usually increases its heart rate and constricts blood vessels to keep blood pressure at normal levels. But, in some people, there is a flaw in this mechanism: dizziness, fainting and falls also occur.

Another very common risk factor is the use of some medications. “In more fragile patients, the adverse effects of drugs are more frequent. Among them are diuretics, antidepressants, drugs to treat erectile dysfunction, antihypertensives, antipsychotics and vasodilators”, explains Renato Bandeira de Mello, scientific director of SBGG (Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology).

Diseases that affect the nervous system

Health problems like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disrupt the body’s blood pressure regulation system. In addition, these elderly people often use medications that cause hypotension.

How to treat and prevent

As it is multifactorial, hypotension in the elderly is controlled according to the health problem that causes the symptom. If it’s something light, it just requires a follow-up.

According to experts consulted by Live well, it is worth reviewing the medications the elderly are using and whether they increase the risk of hypotension — both the dose and the amount of medication, which can exceed five a day (polypharmacy). In addition, it is essential to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and to have a balanced diet.

According to Mello, there is no specific drug to effectively control hypotension. “The treatment involves preventing changes in posture, increasing hydration, using elastic stockings that compress the venous system of the legs, doing physical activity, replacing medications and controlling diseases that exacerbate low blood pressure”, he adds.

Caregivers should be more attentive

When the elderly person is more vulnerable and needs the help of caregivers to carry out their daily activities, it is essential to redouble their attention. Although a drop in blood pressure is not considered a serious symptom, it causes the dreaded drops.

When the elderly person falls, they can fracture some bones such as the femur, hips and wrists. In some cases, there is a need for surgery and hospitalization, which greatly compromises their quality of life.

For Kamada, falls increase insecurity in the elderly, as they believe they will fall again. This delicate situation ends up discouraging him to develop his daily life activities.

“Generally, there is an increase in social isolation and physical inactivity. This leads to sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass) and, as a result, a greater probability of further falls”, completes the geriatrician.

Here are some tips to reduce the risk of hypotension in the elderly: