Eletrobras’ privatization is full of flaws and should be until 2023, says Gesel – Money Times

The difficulty of approving the capitalization of the Eletrobras (ELECT3) and its numerous “tortoises” identified by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) further reduced the possibility of a successful sale of the state-owned company, assessed the coordinator of the Group of Study of the Electric Sector (Gesel) at UFRJ, Nivalde de Castro.

For him, the process has “completely withered”, and if there is privatization, it will be in 2023.

Nivalde explains that the TCU is the last barrier in the public sector for this process, and as it is not a political body, it is unlikely to approve the capitalization of the holding of energy how it was presented.

In addition to the so-called “tortoises”, amendments not related to the main object, that is, the sale of Eletrobras, there are flaws in the expert’s assessment, such as the stipulated price for the free market and the revision of the physical guarantee of Eletrobras’ hydroelectric plants. “The government wants high physical guarantees to increase the value of the Eletrobras grant, but the agents do not want it because this is a loss that will have to be shared”, he informed.

He also highlighted that TCU will not want to decide anything in a hurry and the year is already at the end, which leaves the process for 2022, an election year, which should make the sale of the company even more difficult. “From April in this country, nothing more is done because of the elections.

Gesel’s assessment is that this sale is for 2023″, he stated.

TCU’s judgment on Eletrobras’ capitalization began this Wednesday morning, with the rapporteur asking for studies on the impacts of privatization on consumers and Minister Vital do Rêgo signaling that will ask for views of the process, which would further delay the sale.