Employers have until the 20th to pay the 2nd installment of the 13th salary; ask questions about the benefit | work and career

Employers have until next Monday (20) to pay the second installment of the 13th salary, also known as Christmas bonus. The first installment had to be paid by November 30th.

The second part represents half of the salary that the employee earns – but it is subject to discounts, such as income tax and INSS, which makes it smaller than the first part, which is subject only to the FGTS.

Economist guides how to use the 13th salary in a conscious way

It is up to the employer to decide whether to pay in one or two installments. If you chose to do this in one go, full payment should have been made by November 30th.

Anyone who does not receive the second installment by the deadline must contact the Labor Superintendence or the Labor Management to file a claim. Another option is to seek guidance from the union for each category – see what to do.

If the employer does not respect the payment deadline or does not pay the amount due, it may be fined by a tax auditor from the Ministry of Labor at the time of inspection, which will generate a fine of R$ 170.25 per employee.

The payment of the 13th salary is based on the December salary, except in the case of employees who receive variable salaries, through commissions or percentages – in this case, the 13th salary must make up the annual average of the values.

All public service and private sector workers, urban or rural, independent and domestic, in addition to retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) are entitled to the 13th salary – in the latter case, they received both installments in May and June.

The 13th salary is a Christmas bonus and is provided for in Law 4,749/1965. Every worker who worked for 15 days or more during the year and who has not been dismissed for just cause is entitled to a bonus.

Workers who have, for example, less than one year in the company, are entitled to a 13th salary proportional to the months worked for more than 15 days. For example, an employee who has worked for six months and 15 days should receive 7/12 of his salary as 13th grade.

Those who worked from January 1st to March 14th, for example, will be entitled to 2/12th of the 13th, proportional to the fact that the fraction of the month of March was not equal to or greater than 15 days.

Workers who had their working hours reduced must receive the 13th grade in full, based on the remuneration for the month of December, without the influence of temporary reductions in working hours and wages. The full payment is valid even if, in December, the employee is receiving lower remuneration due to the reduced working hours.

In the case of suspended contracts, the period in which the employee did not work will not be considered for the calculation of the 13th, unless he has provided service for more than 15 days in the month. In this case, the month will be considered for payment of the benefit.

Employees on sick leave receive the company’s 13th proportional salary up to the first 15 days of leave. From the 16th day onwards, the responsibility for payment is the responsibility of the INSS. Employees on maternity leave also receive 13th salary. In this way, the employer will pay the full and/or proportional payment (when accepted during the year) of the 13th salary.

Temporary workers are entitled to a 13th salary proportional to the months worked. Domestic workers also receive the 13th.

Employees dismissed for just cause are not entitled to the proportional 13th salary. If you have received the first installment in advance, the amount must be deducted from the salary balance or other severance payments.

If the termination of the contract is without just cause, by request of dismissal or termination of the contract for a fixed period, the 13th must be paid proportionally. The value is calculated by dividing the full salary by 12, and multiplying it by the number of months actually worked (from 15 working days onwards).

In the case of an intern, as he is not governed by the CLT and is not considered an employee, the law that regulates this type of work – 11,788/08 – does not require the payment of a 13th salary.

Overtime and absences count

Overtime and night hours are reflected in the 13th salary and must be included in the calculation basis of these amounts.

In the second installment of the 13th, in the payment of the other 50% of the salary, the average overtime worked is added.

For the calculation, the total overtime hours must be divided by the months worked in the year to arrive at the monthly average hours. Then, the value of the overtime worked is calculated by dividing by the monthly working hours provided for in the contract. As the law provides that an additional 50% must be paid on the amount of overtime worked, it is necessary to multiply this amount by 1.5.

Tips and commissions must also be included in the calculation basis of the 13th salary, as well as unhealthy and dangerous additionals. On the other hand, travel per diems only influence the calculation base of the 13th if they exceed 50% of the salary received by the employee.