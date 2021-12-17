Epic Games starts year-end promotion with game discounts and 40 reais coupon

Offers are valid until January 6, 2022

The Epic Games Store has just announced today (16) its new New Year’s Promotion with discounts on several games as well as making it availabler R$40 discount coupons for titles that cost at least R$59.99. Discounted games include Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardions of The Galaxy and more.

The Epic Games Store is already well known by its users for the R$40 discount coupons that recur in the store, in addition to the free games every week. At the end of the year, the store combined these two qualities by making available one game for free a day starting today (16) in addition to starting its promotion with games with up to 75% off and distribute unlimited 40 reais coupons for all users.

To take advantage of this promotion, there is not much secret. Just find a game that interests you in the list of discounted year-end titles and add it to your shopping cart. If the game costs at least R$59.99, the 40 reais discount coupon will be added automatically to your purchase (if not, make sure it is active in your account’s coupon menu).



Image: Epic Games Store / Cart / Screenshot

As we can see above, thanks to the promotion and the discount coupon application, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC can be purchased for BRL 59.95 on the Epic Games Store Currently. Other games in the same price range also come out for a similar amount, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which costs BRL 99.99 with a discount but with the coupon it can be purchased by BRL 59.99. Red Dead Redemption 2 it’s a little more expensive, with the discount it was BRL 119.50, but by applying the 40 reais coupon you can buy the game for BRL 79.50.



Shenmue 3: First free mystery game on Epic Games Store is now available

The game can be redeemed within a one-day interval



It is important to highlight some information and conditions of these promotions. Both discounts on games and the use of the R$40 coupon can be enjoyed until the day January 6, 2022. However, until that date you can use the coupon as many times as you like., then you’ll have a good window of time to decide which game to buy. During this period free games will be available daily, totaling 15 games that have not yet been revealed.

Observation: Pay Pal also launched a promotion offering 50 reais off any payment made for the service.. That way, if you combine the Pay Pal discount with one of the Epic Games promotions with the R$40 coupon, you can buy amazing games for very low prices. Horizon Zero Dawn, for example, which starts at R$99.95, receives the Epic coupon for R$59.95 and, if you pay with Pay Pal and use the service discount, you end up getting the full game for just £9.95!

