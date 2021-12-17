Ernesto Valverde, ex-Barcelona, ​​was offered

In search of a new coach, names rain down on the table at Flamengo’s football summit. Among the many offers that arrive from the hands of businessmen is Ernesto Valverde, former Barcelona coach.

With a trip scheduled to Europe, Marcos Braz and director Bruno Spindel still don’t have any schedule with the Spaniard, but the door is open for a transfer from Portugal to another country.

Yesterday (16), during the inauguration of Rodolfo Landim, Braz made it clear that the target will not necessarily be Portuguese, but he lost sight of the chosen one:

“We travel to Portugal. This does not mean that the coach has to be Portuguese. There, we will have some meetings that are pre-scheduled”.

“The new coach will not necessarily speak Portuguese, he will speak a language that all players will understand. We have Portuguese, South Americans, Europeans,” added Landim.

The fact is that Jorge Jesus, the fans’ number 1 dream, is among those who will meet the summit. The negotiation for the return is treated as extremely difficult, but the topic has already been treated with more skepticism in Gávea.

On a collision course at Benfica, Mister knows he has his doors open at Fla and the red-blacks will invest in the heart of the Portuguese, who won almost everything he played in Brazil.

Paulo Sousa, Paulo Fonseca, Carlos Carvalhal and Rui Vitória are real candidates for the position and will be heard in this tour of the European continent. Vitor Pereira, whose name was linked to Rubro-negro, is completely out of the deck.

With the move to Portugal, Fla wants to settle this situation and turn the page. The directors are confident that a new coaching committee will be at the cast’s re-introduction on January 10th.