Eternal Mr. Big, Chris Noth is accused of sexual abuse in the US · TV News

Chris Noth, the eternal Mr. Big of Sex and the City (1998-2004) and the revival And Just Like That…, was accused of sexually abusing two women in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter magazine, in the United States. The crimes would have been committed at different times.

According to the publication, the two victims do not know each other and contacted the magazine separately, months apart. In order not to suffer retaliation, they had their names changed in the article.

Lily, a 31-year-old journalist, came to the magazine in August this year and claimed to have been abused in 2015, while the actor was visiting New York. “I don’t know how you approach these stories and how you look for other victims,” ​​the girl wrote in an email sent to the publication.

Zoe, 40, would have been Noth’s victim in 2004, during a meeting in Los Angeles. She contacted the magazine in October, two months after Lily. According to HR, the survivor works in the entertainment industry and fears retaliation should her real name become public.

“see him [Chris Noth] reprising your role in Sex and the City moved me. For many years, I buried this subject. Now I want to try to show the audience who he is,” said Zoe.

Questioned by the magazine about the accusations, Noth denied having sexually abused the women in an official statement sent to the publication.

“The charges against me are brought by individuals I’ve known years, even decades ago and are categorically false. These stories could have been 30 years or 30 days ago — it doesn’t always mean no — that’s a line I haven’t crossed The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I’m not sure why they’re coming out now, but I know this: ‘I didn’t attack these women.’

PLAYBACK/HBO MAX

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker

Zoe claimed to have met Noth at age 22, after graduating from college and getting a job at a top Los Angeles agency where the actor ran business.

“He would come to my table and flir with me. Somehow he got my number and started leaving messages in my mailbox. My boss would say, ‘Mr. Big is leaving messages in your mailbox.’

Contacted by the report, the now ex-boss of Zoe confirmed having witnessed the actor’s flirt with Zoe, but said she didn’t think anything else at the time. “It was the height of Sex and the City. He was like a god to us.”

In her account, Zoe said the abuse took place in Noth’s West Hollywood apartment in Los Angeles. The actor would have invited her to swim in the condo’s jacuzzi, and she accepted since a friend lived in the same location. After a chat with the two, Noth returned to his house and asked her to hand him a book he was reading by the pool.

Noth, then, would have kissed her as soon as Zoe entered her apartment. After returning the kiss, she said that she needed to get back to her friend. According to the victim, she didn’t think the kiss was a big deal and thought it would be nice to tell the story of “she hooked up with Mr. Big”.

After pausing the kiss, according to the victim, the actor pulled her to his side, took her to bed, ripped off her clothes and began to rape her.

“I was in front of a mirror. It hurt a lot and I was screaming at him to stop. But he didn’t. I told him to at least get a condom, but he laughed.

After the rape, Zoe said she noticed a bloodstain on her clothing and ran to her friend’s house, who now works as a psychologist in Boston, and confirmed the report to the publication. “She went straight to the bathroom. When she came out she was very distant, kind of cold. She is a very sweet and friendly person. It was a very strange change. It was only in the car that I forced a conversation and she told me what had happened .”

The two went to Cedars-Sinai hospital and told the staff about the rape. Afraid of being fired from her job and the cops not believing her, Zoe hid Noth’s identity. Contacted by the report, the hospital said it did not keep medical records from 2004.

Shortly after the alleged rape, Zoe confided in her mother, who consoled her and said that she, too, had been a victim. In 2018, his mother was diagnosed with cancer. “While she was dying, she was haunted by her aggression. I don’t want to be in the same position where I’m haunted at the end of my life.”

DISCLOSURE/WARNER BROS.

Chris Noth in Sex and the City 2

Lily’s account is similar. At the time, aged 25, the victim said he had met the star in a New York nightclub. She claimed that she was a Noth fan for her work on Law & Order (1990-2010) and Sex and the City. The actor reportedly flirted with her on the spot and asked for her phone number.

“I couldn’t believe it. Mr. Big was asking me out. He asked a lot about my work and my trajectory,” said Lily, who revealed that she had gone with the actor to a restaurant that had appeared in Sex and the City.

Over the course of the night, the victim said he had drunk too much, although he was nowhere near passing out. Lily stated that her adoration for Noth was such that she felt like she had an out-of-body experience just being on a date. With the restaurant closing, he told her that his apartment was close by.

“I wasn’t super sexually active or wild or crazy,” he said. These days, she finds it humiliating to admit that she didn’t think he would try to sleep with her. “I thought, ‘Let’s have some whiskey and talk about your acting career.’ It sounds so stupid,” he added.

“He tried to kiss me. He’s older and he looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and walked away. And then he dropped his pants and was standing in front of me. He stuffed his cock into my mouth.

Lily claimed to have appealed because at the time Noth was married and the father of one child. The actor replied saying that marriages are a sham and that he doesn’t believe in monogamy. After that, according to her, the rape began.

“He was having sex with me from behind in a chair. We were standing in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying when it happened. When it was over, I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I felt horrible and totally violated.”

The publication checked exchanges of messages between Lily and Noth and identified that there was a sexual relationship between the two. In one of them, the actor claims to have enjoyed the meeting, but that he felt that she had not felt the same. “I certainly enjoyed your company. The conversation was great. I won’t go into details by text message, but I felt slightly used. But this is a conversation best to have over the phone,” the victim wrote.

After the rape, Lily said that Noth continued to text her asking to meet her again. According to her, they never saw each other again.