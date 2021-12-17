European supermarkets boycott Brazilian beef due to deforestation | Economy

Macos Santos/USP Online European supermarkets boycott Brazilian beef due to deforestation

Five European supermarkets, including Carrefour in Belgium, and a food manufacturer announced last Wednesday (15) that they will no longer sell Brazilian-origin beef because of recent complaints that point to a relationship between the exported product and deforestation of native forests in the country, such as the Amazon, the Cerrado and the Pantanal.

The boycott takes place after an investigation by the Reporter Brazil

and the organization mighty earth,

who tracked beef from herds raised in deforested areas, purchased by other farms for final fattening, sent to slaughter and then sold by major European retailers. Because its origin is masked, the meat can even reach industries committed to not purchasing cattle linked to this type of crime.

Some supermarkets, such as Sainsbury’s, in the United Kingdom, are suspending purchases of canned meat from Brazil, while others, such as Carrefour and Delhaize, both in Belgium, have pledged to no longer sell salty jerky snacks and other products of the Jack brand Link’s, associated with the Brazilian JBS, is often responsible for slaughtering the animals.

JBS stated that “it does not tolerate deforestation, forced labor, misuse of indigenous lands and conservation units or violations of environmental embargoes”. The multinational also informed that they only have a relationship with their direct suppliers, while the transaction information of the other links in the chain is protected by confidentiality.

found similar situations related to the production chain of Marfrig and Minerva, two other large national industries operating in the meat sector. To iG, Marfrig said that “it has maintained a rigid and defined protocol for the purchase of animals, based on socio-environmental criteria that its direct suppliers must meet, in addition to carrying out satellite and real-time monitoring in the Amazon region for over a decade” .

As of the publication of this article, Minerva has not yet responded to our inquiries.

“JBS does not tolerate deforestation, forced labor, undue use of indigenous lands, conservation units or violations of environmental embargoes. In Brazil, the Company has maintained, for over 10 years, a geospatial monitoring system that uses satellite images to monitor its suppliers in all biomes.This system guarantees full compliance with the company’s Raw Material Responsible Purchasing Policy and the Federal Public Ministry’s Protocol for Monitoring Cattle Suppliers (Boi na Linha).







To date, JBS has proactively blocked more than 14,000 supplier farms for non-compliance with our policies and standards, and we will continue to take additional action as necessary. Therefore, all products shipped from JBS in Brazil to our international subsidiaries and customers, as well as those produced globally in our processing facilities, are made strictly following the aforementioned protocols.







The challenge for JBS, as well as for the livestock production chain in general, is to guarantee this same control over its suppliers’ suppliers. This is because protein companies, such as JBS, have relationships only with their direct suppliers, while transaction information from the other links in the chain is protected by confidentiality. Precisely to overcome this sectorial challenge and achieve a supply chain completely free from illegal deforestation by 2025, JBS is making large investments in a new platform that uses blockchain technology. The implementation of this platform, by 2025, is on schedule. By allowing us to extend our due diligence to our suppliers’ suppliers, we will ensure JBS’ high standards at all links in our supply chain.







In its report, Repórter Brasil mentions 5 of JBS’ 77,000 direct suppliers. In relation to these 5 cases, after a careful audit, our sustainability team found that, at the time of purchase, they were in accordance with the Responsible Purchasing Policy of JBS and the Protocol for Monitoring Cattle Suppliers of the Federal Public Ministry .”

“Marfrig clarifies that it has had a public commitment to combating deforestation in the Amazon biome since 2009 — and has been developing several concrete actions in this regard. The company maintains a rigid and defined protocol for the purchase of animals, based on social and environmental criteria that its suppliers apply. direct services need to meet, in addition to carrying out satellite and real-time monitoring in the Amazon region for more than a decade.

In order to monitor indirect suppliers, in mid-2020, the company launched the Marfrig Verde+ Plan, which aims to track 100% of its chain in the Amazon until 2025, and 2030 for the other biomes. More than 60% of Marfrig’s value chain in the Amazon biome and 47% in the Cerrado biome have been mapped so far. There was also regularization and reinclusion of more than 1,000 suppliers in the company’s register, among other advances.

Finally, Marfrig recognizes its role in the context of the sustainable development of its activities and reinforces that it is absolutely committed to socio-environmental issues and to the development of solutions that integrate its chain and bring more transparency to its operations.”