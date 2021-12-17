European team from ‘Grupo City’ shows interest in hiring Corinthians striker

One of the main names of the Corinthians Under-20 team could be on the way out. That’s because Lommel SK, from the second division of Belgium, showed interest in hiring forward Cauê.

The European team is one of 11 clubs that belong to the City Football Group, which owns several clubs around the world, including Manchester City, from England. Lommel, in theory, is used by the group to paint young talents that can yield good deals in the future.

In conversations with people close to the player, there is an understanding that Cauê should not join Corinthians after the end of his contract – valid only until March of next year. This is due to the amount that the Parque São Jorge club would have to pay to continue with the striker: R$ 2 million. In addition to Lommel, from Belgium, clubs from the United States and Qatar, as well as a team from the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, have already shown interest in hiring the striker.

Due to the interest of other clubs and the short contract period, the current trend is for Cauê not to compete in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, which takes place in January. In addition, Rodrigo Varanda, also a striker, returned to Corinthians to play in the tournament.

The striker is loaned to Corinthians along with Novorizontino. The president of the club from the interior of São Paulo explained the negotiation to the my helm.

