Even with the Fed signaling a cut in stimulus, stocks advanced: what is the market’s interpretation?

This Wednesday (15), the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank, signaled that it will accelerate the withdrawal of economic stimuli in the United States. Despite this, the main indices around the world registered strong increases after the announcement. The S&P 500, the index of the largest companies in the country, for example, closed yesterday’s trading session with a high of 1.63%; the Ibovespa also closed up, by 0.63%, which extends into this session.

Unprecedented talks that 2022 could have three interest rate hikes in the US, rather than two as previously reported, and that the government bond repurchase process should end in March did not discourage investors. It is common when a central bank brings a more tone hawkish, signaling a more austere monetary policy, with higher interest rates and lower demand, risk assets retreat.

“Everything would lead to believe that the market would have a very adverse reaction. It’s not very rational and it can be something punctual. It doesn’t mean that in two weeks the interpretation will be that good. We are going to have higher interest rates in the world’s largest economy, obviously this puts pressure on other markets due to the differential in these interest rates”, comments Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

Historically, signs of interest rate hikes, as well as decisions, tend to bring stocks down. US government bonds are seen worldwide as risk-free assets and when there is an increase in yields (premiums) paid by them, investors tend to increase their positions in these assets and withdraw capital from companies and other more volatile securities.

Furthermore, when access to credit is hampered by high interest rates, companies usually become less profitable. As already mentioned, there is a drop in demand and companies also tend to spend more on their debts, which are heavily pegged to countries’ interest rates.

According to CM Capital, the fact that the formation of the Fed for next year is seen as more conservative may have weighed on the “positive surprise”, which generated even greater expectations of tightening than those indicated.

Thus, a possible interpretation is also that the Federal Reserve chairman’s speech was less aggressive than expected by the market. “The market read Powell’s speech as a ‘knock and blow’. despite the tone hawkish, the Fed chairman guaranteed that he will be cautious, waiting for the consolidation of the economy to start the tapering, and that in case he interprets that a tougher move was wrong, he will have no problem going back”, explained Guto Leite, variable income manager at Western Asset.

For the manager, the statement that the Fed will not raise the interest rate before finalizing the tapering it was also positive. Although the document indicates that the institution will accelerate the pace of cut stimulus with repurchase of bonds per month (from US$ 15 billion to US$ 30 billion and so on), ending the process in March, there is relief, since that part of the market believed in an interest rate hike as early as February.

“Another important point to highlight is that we have to wait. The expectation for the meeting was very high and the market made its first reading. Now, investors should wait for the next inflation and employment indicators to see if the move announced by the Fed will be enough”, points out Leite.

Morgan Stanley, in a report, went down the same path. “The emphasis remains on reliance on macroeconomic data. If inflation remains high, with PCE ending 2022 at 2.7%, then it is clear that most directors will be in favor of three 25-bp rate hikes,” commented the bank’s analysts.

Read more: Withdrawal of stimulus and higher interest rates in the US may affect capital flow, but avoid more serious problems

Today, however, after US data once again showed the economy advancing (despite also showing a slowdown), the indices gained a downward trend.

Morgan Stanley’s view at this point is somewhat optimistic. “Our third quarter 2022 take-off forecast is importantly linked to our forecast that core inflation will begin to cool from February next year, giving the Fed more breathing room after the reduction ends,” they wrote. .

