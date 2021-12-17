Everything Dynho and Sthe said about being a couple

Eliminated in the second special field, Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves had the opportunity to tell the public about the friendship that led to Mirella’s divorce request and the cancellation of her engagement to Victor Igoh, when they were still confined to “A Fazenda 13” ( RecordTV).

After the ‘Decompression Cabin’ was postponed on Tuesday night, revolting viewers, the long-awaited live of the eliminated took place yesterday afternoon. On the occasion, the duo was confronted with images of confinement, controversial speeches and comments from their former partners.

Later, on ‘Link Podcast’, Sthe and Dynho talked about the next steps and what they expect in the future. Come check out everything that happened!

It was just friendship

Dynho said he was very saddened by the negative repercussions of his approach to Sthe, and stated that the relationship between the two was nothing more than a friendship.

“I am very sad to know that the public saw it that way. I was very sad with this interpretation of the public with our friendship inside. People see things that are not logical!”, he lamented.

Sthe also denied that the pair “overreacted”.

“What we talked most about was children, relationships, where we came from. I don’t know if that was past. […] It was just a way of showing affection for him. And it was just that”, defended the influencer.

Trisal proposal? None of that!

The pair also had a conversation in which Sthefane Matos was apparently talking to Dynho Alves about forming a possible trisal with his ex-wife Mirella. The influencer again stated that the audience misinterpreted her speech.

I was sharing something about my relationship. A personal thing. Nothing to talk about. And then I asked if he had ever done this with Mirella. Sthefane Matos

What’s the “sheep” thing Sthe played anyway?

Sthe and Dynho also watched a conversation “in code” that the ex-peoa had with Aline Mineiro. In the chat, worried, Sthe says that, in the pool, she “handled the sheep” of someone. Asked what the “sheep” would be, Sthefane said that she would have felt Dynho’s butt and that sharing the situation with Aline was a mistake.

Aline had shared some things with me. I told her that there was a day that we [Sthe e Dynho] I was playing at swimming, remember that we used to go under the leg? I said I went under Dynho’s leg and squeezed his ass. And it was the only thing that happened that I told Aline […] This moment I shared with Aline was a mistake, I assume. Sthefane Matos

The guilt? It’s from Record and Mirella!

After seeing the message published by Victor Igoh to announce the end of the engagement, Sthe stated that she had the same affectionate relationship with other pawns, but that the network showed the friendship between her and Dynho in a different way.

“It was me, you [Dynho] and MC Gui, with whom I also had the same affection, hugged, […] I stroked his head, it was the same thing. But with Dynho we were closer because we identified more. But what was shown between me and Dynho was different,” he stated.

Dynho, on the other hand, seeing the messages published by Mirella announcing the divorce and reacting to her friendship with Sthe, said that the singer does not react well to negative comments and blamed her for the divorce.

“She has a head, like that, that she interprets in her own way, people in theirs and the internet in a way. When it’s thrown onto the internet, she starts to create a lot of things in her head. She’s always been like that. […] She doesn’t like to read negative comments because the first thing she does is to let off steam with the internet,” he criticized.

no betrayal

In the chat, Dynho denied having been unfaithful to Mirella and stated that he treated Sthe as he treated his friends in rural reality.

“We shared a lot of things and we got a lot of affection. For me, seeing this now and how the public is interpreting it now, I feel very sad. Because I’m like that. With the boys I was that way too”, he assured .

the moment of discovery

Sthe and Dynho also said that they found out they were single at yesterday’s party, by Liziane Gutierrez, first eliminated from the edition.

“When I entered the party, my heart was already sinking. When I met Liziane, she started calling me single. I said: ‘Oxe? Why? What happened?’ my advisor. Then he told me what happened,” Sthe revealed.

“By the time I got to the party, I started hugging everyone. I looked back and said, ‘Lizi!’. Because I hadn’t seen her. [na última dinâmica]. Then she: ‘Dynho! Bachelor!’. And I: ‘What?’ Then they took me away from her,” said the pawn.

So, are you going to have a conversation with the exes?

The ex-pawns said reconciliation with the ex is still uncertain.

“Right now, I don’t know if she’ll want to talk to me, I don’t know how her head is right now. […] If she doesn’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, because I know she received a lot,” lamented Dynho, talking about Mirella.

“I wouldn’t want to share anything, but I’m a phoenix. So I’m going to rebuild myself. The greatest thing I have is my son and he’s on my side,” said Sthe, more reserved.

surfed the wave

When the subject was the comments of Mirella and Victor Igoh, the influencer suggested that the duo wanted to “surf the wave” of rural reality.

“People like to take advantage, right, to give the wave a ‘surfadainha'”, said Sthefane. “Can’t miss the hype [assunto que está ‘dando o que falar’], right?”, the ex-pean needled.

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Speaks of Mirella and Victor Igoh Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Guilt

Stefane said he plans to go to Mirella to apologize.

“It’s a person I intend [procurar]. […] I haven’t been to say anything yet [porque] things happened a lot now, she’s hot headed. I preferred not to speak now at this peak moment. I thought about talking tomorrow, letting things down,” said the ex-pea.

Sthe sent a message to the funkeira and to her now ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh:

I want to say yes, sorry to Mirella, to Victor. In truth, it was not my intention, this affection, this friendship ended up happening there. I really didn’t want it all to have affected that way. Forgive me. [Me] putting it in place, it wasn’t something nice, I didn’t want to be going through that either, I didn’t want to receive that way. The only thing I can do right now is to apologize sincerely. Sthe Matos

The Farm 2021: Sthefane says he wants to apologize to Mirella Image: Playback/PlayPlus

And if they come back?

Dynho said he fears attacks on his ex if they reconcile and was thrilled to discover that the singer is already removing tattoos in honor of him.

“Boy, don’t say that,” he said, with an expression of sadness. Then he brought his hands to his head.

Shortly thereafter, Dynho said he will apologize but fears attacks on Mirella if they resume their relationship.

“We know that sometimes we have to be a man, apologize for everything that happened. I was very upset with everything that happened, how it was interpreted,” he began.

“One thing I’m afraid of is people attacking her. I don’t want people attacking her. I know her, I know very well what she is like. [porque] people: ‘Oh, she’s going to come back with him’ and they start attacking her, saying a lot of things to her,” she said, her voice breaking and her eyes filled with tears.

The Farm 2021: Dynho is thrilled to discover that Mirella is removing tattoos Image: Playback/PlayPlus

traumatized

Sthe stated that his relationship with the former pawn changed after becoming aware of the full repercussion of the rural reality:

Now I could see, see in the eyes of those who were out here that it was not a legal situation. I don’t feel comfortable anymore after all this, it caused a trauma for me. From the moment I left yesterday, I received this shower of information, I was super confused and I am until now. I’m even avoiding going to social media. Generated me, yes, a foot backwards. Sthefane Matos

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho exchange looks in bed Image: Playback/Playplus

They haven’t talked yet…

Dynho said he has yet to talk to Mirella, his now ex-wife. He said he wants to apologize by “looking at her”.

Apologizing would be much more viable [com] me looking into her eyes or making a call to her, for her to feel something, like that, more true instead of seeing all this, you know? Apologizing here on the internet might be nice, but I really wanted to apologize to her first by looking at her and then apologize to everyone who felt upset in her place. Dynho Alves

He also said that he still hasn’t taken off his wedding ring.

“[Só vou tirar] when she doesn’t want to look at my face anymore. When it comes out of her mouth it’s all over. When she’s looking at me, looking into my eyes, I take it off. Because so far, I’m not taking it off simply because she saw something. I think she’s at a moment very upset with everything she saw, so I’ll wait for a concrete answer from her”, she said.

The Farm 2021: Dynho says he didn’t talk to Mirella Image: Playback/PlayPlus

another person

Sthe commented on her relationship with Victor Igoh when asked about her position after learning of the end of their engagement. “I see you see some deliverance. […] It seems that for you it’s ‘beauty, come on, bye'”, pointed out Lucas Selfie and the influencer replied:

I’ve also had access to many other things that make me understand that maybe that relationship really wasn’t supposed to be there. When I walked in, I had a totally different view. For me he was the man I was going to get engaged to, marry, have kids, the man of my life. For me, it was the prince. I know I made a lot of mistakes, yes, I admit it, I’m not running away from my mistake, I’m here to bear the consequences, however, on the other hand, there I noticed another Victor that I hadn’t seen before, with a lot of other information that even the internet did not have access. Sthefane Matos

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh Image: Reproduction/Instagram