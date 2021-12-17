Ex-husband of Lulu Santos reveals the singer’s debt: “He owes me”

Bruno Azevedo, ex-husband of Lulu Santos, revealed that the singer has an outstanding financial debt with him. they, that were married for 14 years, separated in 2016, and until the beginning of the pandemic, last year, he worked as the manager of the current coach of the The Voice Brazil.

According to information from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, the boy decided to go to the apartment where Lulu Santos lives with her current husband, Clebson Teixeira, in order to resolve the pending situation in question.

“He owes me”

“He owes me signatures on documents, he has to pay his share of the apartment tax that was left to me in the estate. He still hasn’t paid his share. I have already paid my tax, the tax has expired and I will have to pay it again. I’ll charge you”, said the ex-husband of Lulu Santos.

Bruno Azevedo is currently married to bank Mayara Netto, and he lived a relationship with Lulu Santos for 14 years. In 2018, he started dating Clebson Teixeira, whom he married. The musician was also married for 28 years to journalist and writer Scarlet Moon, who died in 2013 from cancer.

