Exited! Israel & Rodolffo and Juliette release “About”, a beautiful and long-awaited unprecedented partnership; listen up!

After much anticipation, it came here! Israel & Rodolfo consolidated the promise of the ex-BBB and launched, this Thursday (16), the long-awaited feat with Juliette. In the song “Sobre”, the artists unite their voices in the sweet melodies, which bring the best of the combo of sertanejo and forró – genres so present in the trio’s roots.

Rodolffo commented that Juliette’s name soon came to mind when they came into contact with the track for the first time. “The song is a baião, a popular rhythm in northeastern Brazil, and it was perfect for this union between Israel & Rodolffo and Juliette. When we heard her singing for the first time, it was everything we imagined for the partnership”, said the countryman. The singer even tore silk for his friend from the reality show: “She sings super beautiful, the video was beautiful to watch and we are super happy. God willing, ‘About’ will have a repercussion at the height of what it deserves”.

Israel, for its part, recognizes that the song may “be outside the standards” of the genre, but that it still captivated them. “I confess that ‘About’ drew a lot of attention to us, at the same time that it came out of the patterns of the songs that have been successful nowadays. But, as we always like to ‘get out of the way’, we made the guide and a pre-arrangement of it”, he said, mentioning that they quickly agreed to include Juliette at this point.

Juliette’s affection for Rodolffo, and now also for Israel, made the “BBB 21” champion readily accept the invitation. The queen of cacti has also decreed that the music promises: “It’s a beautiful song that talks about forgiveness, love and many possibilities. I thought it was the most beautiful thing and I’m sure you’ll like it too. So, listen a lot!”. “About” promises to rock passionate hearts and stir up the glued dances around. Listen up:

There’s a partnership that’s a stick, see? While the song is already available on digital platforms, the clip opens only this Friday (17th), at 7pm. The video is even extracted from the new DVD of the country duo, “Israel and Rodolffo Ao Vivo em Brasília”. Recorded last October 3rd, on the shores of Lake Paranoá, the project had the participation of Maiara & Maraisa, Kevinho and the pop duo LT. After conquering Brazil with the hit “Batom de Cereja”, the artists presented 18 new songs… and it’s a hit to sell!

Check out the lyrics for “About” below:

Hi it’s about the same subject

the same interest

And about you

Hi, I came to talk willingly

of possibility

It’s about missing

It’s about fighting

it’s about pride

make peace in turmoil

And separate those who had to be together

It’s about our return

you over me, both of us over the bed

It’s about love to spare

about forgiving and never again

Go away