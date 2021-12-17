Expelled from the last party, Liziane Gutierrez misses the final of A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Liziane Gutierrez did not participate in the final of A Fazenda 13 this Thursday night (16). The first eliminated from the rural reality was barred by Record after being expelled from the last party for pushing Lary Bottino and throwing drinks at Erasmo Viana. His absence was not excused from the program.

During the live program, Adriane Galisteu announced the names of all former participants, except for Liziane, Nego do Borel, who was expelled from the attraction accused of raping Dayane Mello, and Fernanda Medrado, who withdrew from competing for the award of BRL 1.5 million.

On her social networks, Liziane did not comment on her absence from the grand final. But he published a video in gratitude for participating in the program.

“Thank you, Record, Rodrigo Carelli [diretor] and Adriane Galisteu! Thank you A Fazenda for this unique experience! I will take every moment lived in the countryside and in this reality full of adrenaline for the rest of my life. Lots of special feelings and emotions, confusions and personalities over that period,” she began.

In another excerpt, she also sent a message to other professionals involved with the attraction:

Thanks to everyone involved in the production, backstage employees, journalists and especially the fans and followers who support and cheer for me! This is not the end. Lots of news coming around, and I want you still here with me, agreed? I am a quarrelsome, affectionate, partner and sincere indeed. Gratitude to those who identified with me in some way. Love you!

Before being barred from the grand final, Liziane had posted on her Twitter account suggesting she would attack Lary one more time. “If you come again, go take it! I’m not good because today is the end, the era of love and peace is long over. Didn’t root Liziane charge me so much? That’s it! I’m fair,” wrote the former child.

Check out the model’s publications:

If it comes again, take it! It’s not because today is the end that I’m fine, the era of love and peace is long over. Didn’t they charge me so much for root Liziane? So that’s it! I’m fair. #The farm — Liziane Gutierrez 💣 (@lizianetierrez) December 16, 2021

